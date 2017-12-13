ביונסה צריכה את אד שירן? אד שירן צריך את ביונסה? השת"פ כבר מקום ראשון בבילבורד על רקע פתיתי השלג של חג המולד. כחשבנו ש'פרפקט' של אד שירן לא יכול היה להיות מושלם יותר, שוחררה גרסת הדואט עם ביונסה ב- 30 בנובמבר. נדמה שהמטרה של הוספת ביונסה לא היתה בהכרח להפוך את השיר מושלם יותר. אד שירן סיפר כי היסס אם להציע לה את השיר כדואט. ביונסה בטח מרוצה. היא שוב בפסגה בלי מאמץ גדול בתקופה שהיא צריכה לטפל בתאומים. בלדת גיטרה במיקס אקוסטי מתבקש.
אל תתנו לשם להטעות אותך, כי "דואט מושלם" זה לא. קודם כל, מדובר בשיר של אד שירן, שכבר יצא כסולו מאלבום רב-המכר שלו והונצח בוידיאו. מצד שני באופן טבעי, התווספותה של של ביונסה הבטיחה ל"מושלם" הצלחה מסחרית בלתי מעורערת..
אמנם זהו דואט הראשון בין שתי האגדות, אך אם לדייק הם שרו יחד בעבר כדי לכבוד את סטיבי וונדר בטקס הגראמי של 2015. היא נשמעת כרגיל נהדר, העיבוד יותר אסתטי מאשר המקורי. ברגע ששני הקולות נפגשים הקסם קורה, והשיר נשמע יותר מקצת אחרת מאשר הביצוע המקורי. כן, נכון, שניים כאלה לא יכולים להיכשל. מהבחינה הזו, מי שחשב על "מושלם" לא טעה.
Verse 1: Ed Sheeran
I found a love
For me
Oh darling, just dive right in
And follow my lead
Well, I found a girl
Beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone
Waitin' for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowin' what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow
Your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine
Chorus 1: Ed Sheeran
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark
With you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass
Listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess
I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it
Darling, you look perfect tonight
Verse 2: Beyoncé
Well, I found a man
Stronger than anyone I know
He shares my dreams
I hope that someday we'll share a home
I found a love
To carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children
Of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fightin' against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be your girl, you'll be my man
And I see my future in your eyes
Chorus 2: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both
Well, baby, I'm dancing in the dark
With you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass
While listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress
Looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this
Darling, you look perfect tonight
[Instrumental]
Chorus 3: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both
Baby, I'm dancing in the dark
With you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass
While listenin' to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel
In person
And she looks perfect
And he looks perfect
No, I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
