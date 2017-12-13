ביונסה צריכה את אד שירן? אד שירן צריך את ביונסה? השת"פ כבר מקום ראשון בבילבורד על רקע פתיתי השלג של חג המולד. כחשבנו ש'פרפקט' של אד שירן לא יכול היה להיות מושלם יותר, שוחררה גרסת הדואט עם ביונסה ב- 30 בנובמבר. נדמה שהמטרה של הוספת ביונסה לא היתה בהכרח להפוך את השיר מושלם יותר. אד שירן סיפר כי היסס אם להציע לה את השיר כדואט. ביונסה בטח מרוצה. היא שוב בפסגה בלי מאמץ גדול בתקופה שהיא צריכה לטפל בתאומים. בלדת גיטרה במיקס אקוסטי מתבקש.

אל תתנו לשם להטעות אותך, כי "דואט מושלם" זה לא. קודם כל, מדובר בשיר של אד שירן, שכבר יצא כסולו מאלבום רב-המכר שלו והונצח בוידיאו. מצד שני באופן טבעי, התווספותה של של ביונסה הבטיחה ל"מושלם" הצלחה מסחרית בלתי מעורערת..

אמנם זהו דואט הראשון בין שתי האגדות, אך אם לדייק הם שרו יחד בעבר כדי לכבוד את סטיבי וונדר בטקס הגראמי של 2015. היא נשמעת כרגיל נהדר, העיבוד יותר אסתטי מאשר המקורי. ברגע ששני הקולות נפגשים הקסם קורה, והשיר נשמע יותר מקצת אחרת מאשר הביצוע המקורי. כן, נכון, שניים כאלה לא יכולים להיכשל. מהבחינה הזו, מי שחשב על "מושלם" לא טעה.

Verse 1: Ed Sheeran

I found a love

For me

Oh darling, just dive right in

And follow my lead

Well, I found a girl

Beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone

Waitin' for me

'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowin' what it was

I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow

Your heart is all I own

And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Chorus 1: Ed Sheeran

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark

With you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass

Listening to our favourite song

When you said you looked a mess

I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it

Darling, you look perfect tonight

Verse 2: Beyoncé

Well, I found a man

Stronger than anyone I know

He shares my dreams

I hope that someday we'll share a home

I found a love

To carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children

Of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fightin' against all odds

I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be your girl, you'll be my man

And I see my future in your eyes

Chorus 2: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both

Well, baby, I'm dancing in the dark

With you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass

While listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress

Looking so beautiful

I don't deserve this

Darling, you look perfect tonight

[Instrumental]

Chorus 3: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark

With you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass

While listenin' to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see

Now I know I have met an angel

In person

And she looks perfect

And he looks perfect

No, I don't deserve this

You look perfect tonight

