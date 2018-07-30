לפני שנתיים בפסטיבל הפסנתר התארחה ליאורה יצחק במופע של אלדד ציטרין שהציב על הבמה אולפן Live, מוקף כלים, קלידים, אלקטרוניקה, עובר מעמדה לעמדה, מיישם את כל היכולות שלו כמוסיקאי-יוצר-נגן. חלום בהתגשמותו.
המוזיקאי פגש את הפסנתרן שפגש את האקורדיוניסט, שפגש את הסקסופוניסט, שפגש את איש המוסיקה האלקטרונית, את המעבד והמפיק. זה עבד. ציטרין חוזר לאולפן שלו ומארח את ליאורה יצחק בקאבר ל – Halo של ביונסה. איך מתחבר הסגנון ההודי שלה לשיר הזה? נוצר שעטנז מרהיב. יצחק נמצאת לגמרי בעולמה-סגנונה. קולה מסתלסל בטבעיות נפלאה לשיר. העיבוד הקרוס קלטשר עם מחיאות הכף הקצביות הזה מעניק לשיר חדוש מרענן. גם שירתו ה"לחשנית" מתכוונת נמזגת יפה לעיבוד הפופ אוריינטאלי. נוצר דואט אינטגרטיבי מלא אור שכמו עורר השיר לחיים חדשים – It´s like I´ve been awakened. התעורר גם התעורר. ציטרין הוא יוצר פתוח, משוחרר, אינו קופא על שמריו, והקאבר הזה הוא נדמה לי רעיון לאלבום קאברים שיכסה את אהבותיו בפרשנויות מוזיקליות מיוחדות, מאתגרות. הפיוז'ן הרב תרבותי עושה חשק לשמוע עוד מהזן הזה.
Remember those walls I built?
Well, baby they are tumbling down
And they didn´t even put up a fight
They didn´t even make a sound
I found a way to let you in
But, I never really had a doubt
Standing in the light of your halo
I got my angel now
It´s like I´ve been awakened
Every rule I had you breaking
it´s the risk that I´m taking
I ain´t never gonna shut you out!
Everywhere I´m looking now
I´m surrounded by your embrace
Baby, I can see your halo
You know you´re my saving grace
you´re everything I need and more
it´s written all over your face
Baby, I can feel your halo
Pray it won't fade away
I can feel your halo
I can see your halo
I can feel your halo
I can see your halo
Halo, ooh ooh…..
Hit me like a ray of sun
Burning through my darkest night
you´re the only one that I want
Think I´m addicted to your light
I swore I´d never fall again
But this don´t even feel like falling
Gravity can´t forget
To pull me back to the ground again
It´s like I´ve been awakened
Every rule I had you breaking
it´s the risk that I´m taking
I´m never gonna shut you out!
Everywhere I´m looking now …
