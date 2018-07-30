לפני שנתיים בפסטיבל הפסנתר התארחה ליאורה יצחק במופע של אלדד ציטרין שהציב על הבמה אולפן Live, מוקף כלים, קלידים, אלקטרוניקה, עובר מעמדה לעמדה, מיישם את כל היכולות שלו כמוסיקאי-יוצר-נגן. חלום בהתגשמותו.

המוזיקאי פגש את הפסנתרן שפגש את האקורדיוניסט, שפגש את הסקסופוניסט, שפגש את איש המוסיקה האלקטרונית, את המעבד והמפיק. זה עבד. ציטרין חוזר לאולפן שלו ומארח את ליאורה יצחק בקאבר ל – Halo של ביונסה. איך מתחבר הסגנון ההודי שלה לשיר הזה? נוצר שעטנז מרהיב. יצחק נמצאת לגמרי בעולמה-סגנונה. קולה מסתלסל בטבעיות נפלאה לשיר. העיבוד הקרוס קלטשר עם מחיאות הכף הקצביות הזה מעניק לשיר חדוש מרענן. גם שירתו ה"לחשנית" מתכוונת נמזגת יפה לעיבוד הפופ אוריינטאלי. נוצר דואט אינטגרטיבי מלא אור שכמו עורר השיר לחיים חדשים – It´s like I´ve been awakened. התעורר גם התעורר. ציטרין הוא יוצר פתוח, משוחרר, אינו קופא על שמריו, והקאבר הזה הוא נדמה לי רעיון לאלבום קאברים שיכסה את אהבותיו בפרשנויות מוזיקליות מיוחדות, מאתגרות. הפיוז'ן הרב תרבותי עושה חשק לשמוע עוד מהזן הזה.



