ה"אול מיוזיק גייד" תיאר את השיר כ – "one of those 'mysterious woman' songs", אחד מאותם שירים מסתוריים על נשים. אל סטיוארט, יוצר וזמר סקוטי, החל להקליט ב-1967, שירים קליטים מאוד הנוגעים בנושאים היסטוריים ופוליטיים, טקסטים איכותיים ומיוחדים.
את "שנת החתול" כתב בהשראת הסרט "קזבלנקה" (1942) בכיכובו של האמפרי בוגארט. שם השיר מגיע מתורת האסטרולוגיה הוייטנאמית – שנת החתול שמגיעה כל תריסר שנים. האלבום Year of The cat יצא ב-1976 בהפקת אלן פרסונס שגם ניגן סקסופון בקטע הזה. איך הגיע לשיר הזה? היתה לי חברה באותה תקופה והיה לה ספר על אסטרולוגיה ויאטנמית, שהיה קצת מעורפל, והוא היה פתוח בפרק שנקרא "שנת החתול". סטיוארט גילה גם, שהיו לו גרסאות טקסט אחרות לשיר, ביניהן אחת שעסקה בקומיקאי הבריטי טוני הנקוק, אבל חהבקת התקליטים םסחה את כולן. הלהיט קידם את האלבום שבו הוא נכלל שנקרא אף הוא Year of the Cat – כולו בהפקת אלן פרסונס. הוא הכיל שירים מוכרים כ – "Lord Grenville" ו – "On the Border".
On a morning from a Bogart movie
In a country where they turn back time
You go strolling through the crowd like Peter Lorre
Contemplating a crime
She comes out of the sun in a silk dress running
Like a watercolor in the rain
Don't bother asking for explanations
She'll just tell you that she came
In the year of the cat
She doesn't give you time for questions
As she locks up your arm in hers
And you follow ’till your sense of which direction
Completely disappears
By the blue tiled walls near the market stalls
There's a hidden door she leads you to
These days, she says, I feel my life
Just like a river running through
The year of the cat
While she looks at you so cooly
And her eyes shine like the moon in the sea
She comes in incense and patchouli
So you take her, to find what's waiting inside
The year of the cat
Well morning comes and you're still with her
And the bus and the tourists are gone
And you've thrown away your choice you've lost your ticket
So you have to stay on
But the drum-beat strains of the night remain
In the rhythm of the new-born day
You know sometime you're bound to leave her
But for now you're going to stay
In the year of the cat
Year of the cat
Writer/s: PETER WOOD, AL STEWART
