ה"אול מיוזיק גייד" תיאר את השיר כ – "one of those 'mysterious woman' songs", אחד מאותם שירים מסתוריים על נשים. אל סטיוארט, יוצר וזמר סקוטי, החל להקליט ב-1967, שירים קליטים מאוד הנוגעים בנושאים היסטוריים ופוליטיים, טקסטים איכותיים ומיוחדים.

את "שנת החתול" כתב בהשראת הסרט "קזבלנקה" (1942) בכיכובו של האמפרי בוגארט. שם השיר מגיע מתורת האסטרולוגיה הוייטנאמית – שנת החתול שמגיעה כל תריסר שנים. האלבום Year of The cat יצא ב-1976 בהפקת אלן פרסונס שגם ניגן סקסופון בקטע הזה. איך הגיע לשיר הזה? היתה לי חברה באותה תקופה והיה לה ספר על אסטרולוגיה ויאטנמית, שהיה קצת מעורפל, והוא היה פתוח בפרק שנקרא "שנת החתול". סטיוארט גילה גם, שהיו לו גרסאות טקסט אחרות לשיר, ביניהן אחת שעסקה בקומיקאי הבריטי טוני הנקוק, אבל חהבקת התקליטים םסחה את כולן. הלהיט קידם את האלבום שבו הוא נכלל שנקרא אף הוא Year of the Cat – כולו בהפקת אלן פרסונס. הוא הכיל שירים מוכרים כ – "Lord Grenville" ו – "On the Border".

On a morning from a Bogart movie

In a country where they turn back time

You go strolling through the crowd like Peter Lorre

Contemplating a crime

She comes out of the sun in a silk dress running

Like a watercolor in the rain

Don't bother asking for explanations

She'll just tell you that she came

In the year of the cat

She doesn't give you time for questions

As she locks up your arm in hers

And you follow ’till your sense of which direction

Completely disappears

By the blue tiled walls near the market stalls

There's a hidden door she leads you to

These days, she says, I feel my life

Just like a river running through

The year of the cat

While she looks at you so cooly

And her eyes shine like the moon in the sea

She comes in incense and patchouli

So you take her, to find what's waiting inside

The year of the cat

Well morning comes and you're still with her

And the bus and the tourists are gone

And you've thrown away your choice you've lost your ticket

So you have to stay on

But the drum-beat strains of the night remain

In the rhythm of the new-born day

You know sometime you're bound to leave her

But for now you're going to stay

In the year of the cat

Year of the cat

Writer/s: PETER WOOD, AL STEWART

