מה מוכרים לעולם? כחולת עין, תום נעורים של בת 17, יופי בתולי, הצטעצעות בפופ חמודי. סיפור על נער שרוצה לאהוב אותה, אבל אין לו סיכוי. היא אפילו מאשימה אותו ב – "Hands covered in blood but I know you won’t admit it". לא להיבהל. אני שומע מוסיקה בלי טיפת דם על הידיים, בתולית ונערית, מתבונן בקליפ, וחושב לעצמי: עולם כמנהגו נוהג. פופ מתקתק, רקיד וקליט הוא תחום של מקצוענות. מאז הסיקסטיז שומעים מתכונים כאלה.
אָמָּנוּת? לא הייתי נכנס לויכוח. מה שבטוח: זה אינו שיר שייכנס לפלייליסט האישי שלי, אבל את האנשים שעובדים עם אנה זק, ביניהם ג'וני גולדשטיין המקצוען המוכשר, הפלייליסט שלי לא מעניין. הם מכוונים את המטרה כדי לייצר רעש אצל בני העשרה, ואם אפשר לסובב גלובוס עם השיר הזה – אז כדאי לשלוח את הקרדיטים באנגלית. אם אוזני אינן מטעות אותי, יש כאן פוטנציאל – גם הנערה השרה, גם הניואנס במנגינה, גם הקלילות הנסבלת. עומק שמומק. מי צריך עומק, כשהשטוח מנצח.
I've been feelin' down on myself now
Try to move, I stop and I cry now
I been rollin' all by myself
Boy you must’ve thought you were so clever
Dancin' at the club like you could ever last an hour
Throwin' out our love, tradin’ heartache for that liquor
Now you're wishin' you could love me more
Thinkin' you could have me back, forget it
Hungry for that sweet but i'mma only give you sour
Hands covered in blood but I know you won’t admit it
Now you’re wishin' you could love me more
One more fight
Every night
No more fights yeah
Don’t want no more.
No more tries
Out of time
Out of time, yeah
Bang Bang Bang
Bang Bang
I been feelin' down on myself now
Try to move, I stop and I cry now
I been rollin' all by myself
Break down
Now you’re kissing the ground that I walk on
Rain over you like a black cloud
I been feelin' fine by myself
Thought I was alone but now I get it
Wish you left me long ago cause now I got the power
Took me for a fool, always thought that you were better
Now you’re wishin' you could love me more
Hurtin' cause you finally learned your lesson
I be on my baddest, Gucci, Prada, private jettin’
Boy I make the rules, run along and get to flexin'
Now you’re wishin' you could love me more
One more fight
Every night
No more fights yeah
Don’t want no more.
No more tries
Out of time
Out of time, yeah
Bang Bang Bang
Bang Bang
I been feelin' down on myself now
Try to move, I stop and I cry now
I been rollin' all by myself
Break down
Now you’re kissing the ground that I'm walkin'
Rain over you like a black cloud
I been feelin' fine by myself
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|