מה מוכרים לעולם? כחולת עין, תום נעורים של בת 17, יופי בתולי, הצטעצעות בפופ חמודי. סיפור על נער שרוצה לאהוב אותה, אבל אין לו סיכוי. היא אפילו מאשימה אותו ב – "Hands covered in blood but I know you won’t admit it". לא להיבהל. אני שומע מוסיקה בלי טיפת דם על הידיים, בתולית ונערית, מתבונן בקליפ, וחושב לעצמי: עולם כמנהגו נוהג. פופ מתקתק, רקיד וקליט הוא תחום של מקצוענות. מאז הסיקסטיז שומעים מתכונים כאלה.

אָמָּנוּת? לא הייתי נכנס לויכוח. מה שבטוח: זה אינו שיר שייכנס לפלייליסט האישי שלי, אבל את האנשים שעובדים עם אנה זק, ביניהם ג'וני גולדשטיין המקצוען המוכשר, הפלייליסט שלי לא מעניין. הם מכוונים את המטרה כדי לייצר רעש אצל בני העשרה, ואם אפשר לסובב גלובוס עם השיר הזה – אז כדאי לשלוח את הקרדיטים באנגלית. אם אוזני אינן מטעות אותי, יש כאן פוטנציאל – גם הנערה השרה, גם הניואנס במנגינה, גם הקלילות הנסבלת. עומק שמומק. מי צריך עומק, כשהשטוח מנצח.

I've been feelin' down on myself now

Try to move, I stop and I cry now

I been rollin' all by myself

Boy you must’ve thought you were so clever

Dancin' at the club like you could ever last an hour

Throwin' out our love, tradin’ heartache for that liquor

Now you're wishin' you could love me more

Thinkin' you could have me back, forget it

Hungry for that sweet but i'mma only give you sour

Hands covered in blood but I know you won’t admit it

Now you’re wishin' you could love me more

One more fight

Every night

No more fights yeah

Don’t want no more.

No more tries

Out of time

Out of time, yeah

Bang Bang Bang

Bang Bang

Break down

Now you’re kissing the ground that I walk on

Rain over you like a black cloud

I been feelin' fine by myself

Thought I was alone but now I get it

Wish you left me long ago cause now I got the power

Took me for a fool, always thought that you were better

Now you’re wishin' you could love me more

Hurtin' cause you finally learned your lesson

I be on my baddest, Gucci, Prada, private jettin’

Boy I make the rules, run along and get to flexin'

Now you’re wishin' you could love me more

Bang Bang Bang

Bang Bang

