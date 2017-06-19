Creature Comfort הם כל אותם דברים שהופכים את החיים לנסבלים יותר במיוחד אצל מי שסובלים – משנאה עצמית. ארקייד פייר מתייחסים למושג באירוניה, כשמעמידים את הניסיון להתאבדות כ – ‘creature comfort’, משהו שישחרר אדם מסבל וכאב של לחיות בעולם הזה. אלה החיים של אנשים שלא יכולים למצוא נחמה בלהיות מפורסמים או עשירים, כי זה אינו בשליטתם. אנשים צעירים חיים בעולם, שבו להיות מפורסם הוא מדד להצלחה ולחיים מספקים. התשוקה הפכה כה גדולה, שאחדים חושבים שלא שווה לחיות בלי להגיע לתהילה ואין שום הצדקה לסבל שהם חווים בלעדיה. הם פונים לאלוהים – אם הוא לא יכול לספק את מה שחלמו עליו, לפחות שיאפשר להם מוצא ללא כאב.

Creature Comfort שייכנס לאלבמה החדש של ארקייד פייר – Everything Now מציע מיזוג בין הרוק האלטרנטיבי של הלהקה למוסיקת דאנס לרחבות. צליל הסינתיסייזר בפתיחה מכניס לאווירה היפנוטית. הקולות של Win Butler ו – Regine Chassagne נישאים על הקצב בשירה דרמטית עד טירופית. במוסיקה מזהים השפעות של Daft Punk. אפשר לרקוד לצלילי השיר. מצד שני לחברי ארקייד פייר ממש לא חשוב/ משנה/איכפת מה תעשו איתו.

Some boys hate themselves

Spend their lives resenting their fathers

Some girls hate their bodies

Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback

Saying

God, make me famous

If you can't just make it painless

Just make it painless

Assisted suicide

She dreams about dying all the time

She told me she came so close

Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record

It goes on and on, I don't know what I want

On and on, I don't know if I want it

On and on, I don't know what I want

On and on, I don't know if I want it

(On and on I don't know what I want)

(On and on I don't know if I want it)

(On and on I don't know what I want)

(On and on I don't know if I want it)

Some girls hate themselves

Hide under the covers with sleeping pills and

Some girls cut themselves

Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback

Some boys get too much, too much love, too much touch

Some boys starve themselves

Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback

Creature comfort makes it painless

Bury me penniless and nameless

Born in a diamond mine

It's all around you but you can't see it

Born in a diamond mine

It's all around you but you can't touch it

Arcade Fire - Creature Comfort

