Creature Comfort הם כל אותם דברים שהופכים את החיים לנסבלים יותר במיוחד אצל מי שסובלים – משנאה עצמית. ארקייד פייר מתייחסים למושג באירוניה, כשמעמידים את הניסיון להתאבדות כ – ‘creature comfort’, משהו שישחרר אדם מסבל וכאב של לחיות בעולם הזה. אלה החיים של אנשים שלא יכולים למצוא נחמה בלהיות מפורסמים או עשירים, כי זה אינו בשליטתם. אנשים צעירים חיים בעולם, שבו להיות מפורסם הוא מדד להצלחה ולחיים מספקים. התשוקה הפכה כה גדולה, שאחדים חושבים שלא שווה לחיות בלי להגיע לתהילה ואין שום הצדקה לסבל שהם חווים בלעדיה. הם פונים לאלוהים – אם הוא לא יכול לספק את מה שחלמו עליו, לפחות שיאפשר להם מוצא ללא כאב.
Creature Comfort שייכנס לאלבמה החדש של ארקייד פייר – Everything Now מציע מיזוג בין הרוק האלטרנטיבי של הלהקה למוסיקת דאנס לרחבות. צליל הסינתיסייזר בפתיחה מכניס לאווירה היפנוטית. הקולות של Win Butler ו – Regine Chassagne נישאים על הקצב בשירה דרמטית עד טירופית. במוסיקה מזהים השפעות של Daft Punk. אפשר לרקוד לצלילי השיר. מצד שני לחברי ארקייד פייר ממש לא חשוב/ משנה/איכפת מה תעשו איתו.
Some boys hate themselves
Spend their lives resenting their fathers
Some girls hate their bodies
Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback
Saying
God, make me famous
If you can't just make it painless
Just make it painless
Assisted suicide
She dreams about dying all the time
She told me she came so close
Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record
It goes on and on, I don't know what I want
On and on, I don't know if I want it
On and on, I don't know what I want
On and on, I don't know if I want it
(On and on I don't know what I want)
(On and on I don't know if I want it)
(On and on I don't know what I want)
(On and on I don't know if I want it)
Some girls hate themselves
Hide under the covers with sleeping pills and
Some girls cut themselves
Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback
Some boys get too much, too much love, too much touch
Some boys starve themselves
Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback
Creature comfort makes it painless
Bury me penniless and nameless
Born in a diamond mine
It's all around you but you can't see it
Born in a diamond mine
It's all around you but you can't touch it
