"איפשהו מעבר לים/ איפשהו ממתינה לי/ אהובתי עומדת על חול מוזהב/ מתבוננת בספינות שיוצאות לדרכן"
התרגום מאנגלית לעברית מזכיר שהמקור של השיר הזה הוא שיר צרפתי La Mer משנת 1940 שהוקלט במקור ע" שרל טרנה, ושימש את הסרט Every Girl Should Be Married משנת 1948 בכיכובו של קרי גרנט. ב-1959 הקליט בובי דארין גרסה באנגלית לשיר, שהפכה אחד מלהיטיו הגדולים. שמו של השיר (באנגלית) שימש גם לסרט בכיכובם של קווין ספייסי שגילם את דמותו של בוב דארין. לשיר גרסאות רבות. אחת הבולטות היא זו של רובי בראון מתוך הסרט Finding Nemo משנת 2003. לרובי וויליאמס יש גרסה ג'אזית מוצלחת לשיר הזה ששולבה בקרדיטים המסיימים את הסרט "מוצאים את המו" Finding Nemo משנת 2003. וידיאו: גרסה משעשעת לשיר של בובי דארין המוכיח את כישוריו כבדרן. עוד משהו: גרסת הרמיקס של מובי לשיר – (Beyond the Sea (Moby and Oscar the Punk remix – להאזין למטה.
מקום 6: ארה"ב מקום 8: בריטניה
Somewhere beyond the sea
Somewhere waiting for me
My lover stands on golden sands
And watches the ships that go sailin'
Somewhere beyond the sea
She's there watching for me
If I could fly like birds on high
Then straight to her arms
I'd go sailing
It's far beyond the stars
It's near beyond the moon
I know beyond a doubt
My heart will lead me there soon
We'll meet beyond the shore
We'll kiss just as before
Happy we'll be beyond the sea
And never again I'll go sailing
I know beyond a doubt, ah
My heart will lead me there soon
We'll meet (I know we'll meet) beyond the shore
We'll kiss just as before
Happy we'll be beyond the sea
And never again I'll go sailing
No more sailing
So long sailing
Bye bye sailing
Writer/s: ALBERT LASRY, CHARLES TRENET, JACK LAWRENCE
בובי דארין – הגרסה המשעשעת ל – Beyond The Sea
