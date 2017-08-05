"איפשהו מעבר לים/ איפשהו ממתינה לי/ אהובתי עומדת על חול מוזהב/ מתבוננת בספינות שיוצאות לדרכן"

התרגום מאנגלית לעברית מזכיר שהמקור של השיר הזה הוא שיר צרפתי La Mer משנת 1940 שהוקלט במקור ע" שרל טרנה, ושימש את הסרט Every Girl Should Be Married משנת 1948 בכיכובו של קרי גרנט. ב-1959 הקליט בובי דארין גרסה באנגלית לשיר, שהפכה אחד מלהיטיו הגדולים. שמו של השיר (באנגלית) שימש גם לסרט בכיכובם של קווין ספייסי שגילם את דמותו של בוב דארין. לשיר גרסאות רבות. אחת הבולטות היא זו של רובי בראון מתוך הסרט Finding Nemo משנת 2003. לרובי וויליאמס יש גרסה ג'אזית מוצלחת לשיר הזה ששולבה בקרדיטים המסיימים את הסרט "מוצאים את המו" Finding Nemo משנת 2003. וידיאו: גרסה משעשעת לשיר של בובי דארין המוכיח את כישוריו כבדרן. עוד משהו: גרסת הרמיקס של מובי לשיר – (Beyond the Sea (Moby and Oscar the Punk remix – להאזין למטה.

מקום 6: ארה"ב מקום 8: בריטניה



Somewhere beyond the sea

Somewhere waiting for me

My lover stands on golden sands

And watches the ships that go sailin'

Somewhere beyond the sea

She's there watching for me

If I could fly like birds on high

Then straight to her arms

I'd go sailing

It's far beyond the stars

It's near beyond the moon

I know beyond a doubt

My heart will lead me there soon

We'll meet beyond the shore

We'll kiss just as before

Happy we'll be beyond the sea

And never again I'll go sailing

I know beyond a doubt, ah

My heart will lead me there soon

We'll meet (I know we'll meet) beyond the shore

We'll kiss just as before

Happy we'll be beyond the sea

And never again I'll go sailing

No more sailing

So long sailing

Bye bye sailing

Writer/s: ALBERT LASRY, CHARLES TRENET, JACK LAWRENCE

בובי דארין – הגרסה המשעשעת ל – Beyond The Sea

Bobby Darin - Beyond The sea

