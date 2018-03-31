חיים ומוות ביד הלשון. גם אם אתה אוהב מישהי, ספר לה על זה. נדמה לך שאתה שולט במצב, אבל זה מה שאתה חושב. ספר לה כל מה שאתה מרגיש, כי היא אינה ממש יודעת מה עובר לך בראש. ספר לה על חלומותיך המטורפים עליה. אין כאן תעודת ביטוח אוטומטית. בילי ג'ואל מייעץ לאנשים אוהבים לפתוח לב ולספר. אין שום דבר מובן מאליו.

בביוגרפיה "חייו של אדם צעיר כועס", בילי ג'ואל מדבר על הימים בהם התחיל לצאת עם כריסטי ברינקלי. לדבריו, היא היתה האדם הראשון שהוא יכול רק לדבר איתו. זה היה הבסיס לשיר "Tell Her About It" ג'ואל וברינקלי נפגשו ב -1982, התחתנו ב -1985 והתגרשו ב -1994. השיר הפך אחד מלהיטי הרוק האותנטיים המבוקשיםש ל שנות השמונים (מקום ראשון – ארה"ב, מקום רביעי – בריטניה בשנת 1983) לשיר יש ניחוח של רוק-פופ שנות ה-60, ואמנם הווידאו מחזיר לימים ההם (1963), כאשר בילי ג'ואל מתארח במסגרת תוכנית הטלוויזיה "אד סאליבאן שאו" ומוצג על ידו כ – "BJ and the Affordables".

Tell Her about It מתוך האלבום – The Innocent Man 1983

Listen boy/I don't want to see you let a good thing/ Slip away

You know I don't like watching/ Anybody make the same mistakes/ I made

She's a real nice girl/ And she's always there for you/ But a nice girl wouldn't tell you what you should do

Listen boy/ I'm sure that you think you got it all/ Under control

You don't want somebody telling you/ The way to stay in someone's soul

You're a big boy now/ You'll never let her go/ But that's just the kind of thing/ She ought to know

Tell her about it/ Tell her everything you feel/ Give her every reason to accept/ That you're for real

Tell her about it/ Tell her all your crazy dreams/ Let her know you need her/ Let her know how much she means

Listen boy/ It's not automatically a certain guarantee/ To insure yourself/ You've got to provide communication constantly

When you love someone/ You're always insecure/ And there's only one good way/ To reassure

/Tell her about it/Let her know how much you care/ When she can't be with you/ Tell her you wish you were there

/Tell her about it/ Every day before you leave/ Pay her some attention/ Give her something to believe/ 'Cause now and/ then/ She'll get to worrying/ Just because you haven't spoken/ For so long/ Though you may not have done anything/ Will that be a consolation when she's gone

Listen boy/ It's good information from a man/ Who's made mistakes/ Just a word or two that she gets from you/ Could be the difference that it makes

She's a trusting soul/ She's put her trust in you

But a girl like that won't tell you/ What you should do/ Tell her about it/ Tell her everything you feel/ Give her every reason/ To accept that you're for real

Writer/s: BILLY JOEL

Billy Joel - Tell Her about It

דירוג: