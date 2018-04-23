"גן עדן הוא מקום עלי אדמות… אנחנו נהפוך את גן העדן למקום עלי אדמות", שרה בלינדה קרלייל ב-1987, בשיר שאכן הביא לה גן עדן של הצלחה – מקומות ראשונים בארה"ב ובבריטניה באותה שנה. באנגלית נכתב שמה Belinda Carlisle, זמרת אמריקאית ילידת 1958, התפרסמה כסולנית להקת הרוק הנשית הגו-גו'ס, אחת הלהקות האמריקאיות המצליחות ביותר בשנות השמונים, לפני שיצאה לדרך עצמאית. השיר הזה נכתב על ידי ריק נואלס ואלן שיפלי. לקחו חלק בהקלטתו – מישל פיליפס מלהקת Mamas & The Papas נואלס ושיפלי כתבו להיטים רבים אחרים עבור בלינדה קרלייל. השיר שנכלל באלבומה Heaven on Earth. השיר היה מועמד לפרס גראמי בקטגוריית "ביצוע נשי קולי" Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, אבל התחרות היתה קשה: ויטני יוסטון היא שזכתה אז עם "I Wanna Dance with Somebody". את הקליפ לשיר ביימה השחקנית דיאן קיטון, והשתתף בו בעלה של קרלייל, מורגן מייסון. אלבום הסולו הראשון של בלינדה היה אלבום אופייני לפופ של השמונים, אחד הטובים מסוגו. אלבומה השני "גן עדן עלי אדמות" כלל שירים מורכבים יותר. השיר "גן עדן הוא מקום על כדור הארץ" פתח לה את הדלתות לאירופה. לפני השיר הזה היא הייתה מוכרת רק בקנדה ובארצות הברית בזכות להקת The Go-Go's. "גן עדן הוא מקום על כדור הארץ" הוא מסוג הלהיטים החד פעמיים, שזכה לאינספור השמעות בתחנות הרדיו בעולם. מבקרי רוק אחדים סברו ששירים מהסוג של Heaven Ia A Place On Earth חסרים את הייחוד הרוקי של עבודתה עם ה – Go-Go's.

Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth?/Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ They say in heaven, love comes first/ We'll make heaven a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth

When the night falls down/ I wait for you and you come around/ And the world's alive with the sound/ Of kids on the street outside

When you walk into the room/ You pull me close and we start to move/ And we're spinning with the stars above/ And you lift me up in a wave of love

Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth?/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ They say in heaven love comes first/ We'll make heaven a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth

When I feel alone, I reach for you/ And you bring me home/ When I'm lost at sea I hear your voice/ And it carries me

In this world we're just beginning/ To understand the miracle of living/ Baby, I was afraid before/ But I'm not afraid anymore

Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth?/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth./They say in heaven love comes first/ We'll make heaven a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ In this world we're just beginning/ To understand the miracle of living/ Baby, I was afraid before/ But I'm not afraid anymore

Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth?/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ They say in heaven love comes first/ We'll make heaven a place on earth

Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth/ Ooh, heaven is a place on earth

Writer/s: RICHARD W NOWELS, ELLEN SHIPLEY

דירוג: