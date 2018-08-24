שכנע אותי, גיא מזיג. כל עוד יש לנו סיכוי, בואו נשחרר ונעשה דאנס עם מעט רומנטיקה נוסטלגית והרבה ריתם אנד בלוז. הגם שיש כוחות שמושכים לכיוונים אחרים – לא להתייאש. מסר שחוק? אז כן, הדאנס לא זקוק ליחסי ציבור. הוא חי, נושם ובועט גם במתכוניו המסורתיים, והוא ישרוד לנצח. מה שיותר משכנע בשיר – שגיא מזיג למד את האולד סקול סול וריתם אנד בלוז על תת ז'אנריו. סטיבי וונדר קיים חזק בשיר הזה במנגינה, בקצב, בגרוב, בסוווינג. זה נשמע כאילו הוא כתב את השיר. לא רק הוא. מזיג מותח קו בין מייקל ג'קסון ועד ברונו מארס. היכולת ליצור בסגנון המסורתי בהפקה יוצאת מהכלל – ובשימוש נכון במנעד ובצבעי הקול – אינו דבר של מה בכך. הבחור לא רק מאוהב במוסיקה שחורה. הוא בקי ושולט ברזיה. יש לו את הגרוב, והוא אינו חושש להישמע ולהיראות אנכרוניסטי בתצוגת הקליפ הזה, שנראה כהומאג' נלהב למוסיקה של פעם. יש לו את זה.

Dance !/I know it doesn't make any sense../ And the pressure is so immense

But as long as we still got a chance/ Let’s loosen up and- Dance/ With a little bit of romance

No heavy load on our chest/ It's time we get out of this place

(Cause I'm) dancing all the way / To the beat that makes us sway / To it, every time we play Around

I'm dancing all the way / Through the shit that makes me pray/ For a miracle to stay alive/ Dance!

/Think about the Future and past/ Everything's moving so Fast/ LIfe will turn out For the best

If we'd drop everything and dance!/ Now Look at us flying ladies and gents/ Can’t get enough of that taste

Of finding how we’re gonna lose ourselves…

Dance/ get on up! Now get down/ To the sound you’ve found in you/ ,when you’re tripping round and round

You can count on the “Neo Black”/ He won’t let you suck/ Don’t hold yourself back

I refuse to sit back and snooze/ being amused By the news/ Yeah,it's kind of abuse

Just for getting the views/ I choose to Lose myself/ As I Cruise my shoes

So Don't stop the rhythm and don’t fall to give in/ The force that misleading you ,folow what tells you to

Move your own move ,draw your own line/ Always keep it real you know your doing just fine

Just remember you don’t have to sweat/ It ain’t means I got any problem with you Getting wet

דירוג: