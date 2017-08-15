ג'ייק באג, הטורבדור בן ה-23 מנוטינגאהם, שר על הרגעים האלה בהם,חדר השינה מרגיש כמו היקום, ורק שניהם קיימים. כך פותח ג'ייק באג את אלבומו החדש. בקליפ לשיר הוא אינו משאיר מקום לתהיות: זוהי חברתו רוקסי הורנר שמככבת בסרטון. מה שמיוחד בשיר של באג הם המנגינה וההרמוניה שבגבן נושבת רוח נעורים אותנטית. ככל שמעמיקים לתוך המילים, מגלים כי אושר מעורב לעתים קרובות מגוון רחב של סימני שאלה ואתגרים. באג מתמודד עם המורכבות שביחסים גם כאשר צלילים נשמעים לכאורה פופ קל, אבל יש בהם יותר מזה ודי במשפט: How soon the dawn Of love has come. ג'ייק באג חוזר לבסיסים פשוטים בפופ, ועם זאת נשאר מקורי ואותנטי.
Just look how far I've fell
Down in the wishing well, you'd forgotten
I spent time in your head
I thought I knew it all
How the mighty fall to the bottom
You spent time in your bed
How soon the dawn
Of love has come
And made you run
You've come undone
I've been feeling it too
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
You took the subway down
Until the day you've found it was broken
Now it can't take you away
Was just a silly thought
Until the day you caught me in action
You're knowing me less everyday
How soon the dawn
Of love has come
And made you run
You've come undone
I've been feeling it too
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
