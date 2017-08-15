ג'ייק באג, הטורבדור בן ה-23 מנוטינגאהם, שר על הרגעים האלה בהם,חדר השינה מרגיש כמו היקום, ורק שניהם קיימים. כך פותח ג'ייק באג את אלבומו החדש. בקליפ לשיר הוא אינו משאיר מקום לתהיות: זוהי חברתו רוקסי הורנר שמככבת בסרטון. מה שמיוחד בשיר של באג הם המנגינה וההרמוניה שבגבן נושבת רוח נעורים אותנטית. ככל שמעמיקים לתוך המילים, מגלים כי אושר מעורב לעתים קרובות מגוון רחב של סימני שאלה ואתגרים. באג מתמודד עם המורכבות שביחסים גם כאשר צלילים נשמעים לכאורה פופ קל, אבל יש בהם יותר מזה ודי במשפט: How soon the dawn Of love has come. ג'ייק באג חוזר לבסיסים פשוטים בפופ, ועם זאת נשאר מקורי ואותנטי.

Just look how far I've fell

Down in the wishing well, you'd forgotten

I spent time in your head

I thought I knew it all

How the mighty fall to the bottom

You spent time in your bed

How soon the dawn

Of love has come

And made you run

You've come undone

I've been feeling it too

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You took the subway down

Until the day you've found it was broken

Now it can't take you away

Was just a silly thought

Until the day you caught me in action

You're knowing me less everyday

How soon the dawn

Of love has come

And made you run

You've come undone

I've been feeling it too

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

