כל בוקר ליד המכרה יכולת לראות אותו מגיע/ גובה מטר שמונים משקל ארבעים וחמישה ק"ג רחב למדי בכתפיים וצר על בירכיים. Big Bad John הוא נושא שיר קאנטרי שבוצע במקור על ידי ג'ימי דין, שכתב והלחין בשיתוף פעולה עם רוי אקאף. השיר יצא בספטמבר 1961, ובתחילת נובמבר הגיע למקום הראשון במצעד ה-100 של הבילבורד וזיכה את דין בפרס גראמי ב- 1962 עבור שיר הקאנטרי & ווסטרן הטוב ביותר. כן היה מועמד לפרס הגראמי עבור השיר של השנה. השיר ותולדותיו מספרים סיפור אופייני לפולקלור האמריקאי, Big Bad John היה גם שמו של סרט טלוויזיה מ -1990 בכיכובו של דין.

השיר מספר את סיפורו של כורה מסתורי ושקט בעל הכינוי ביג ג'ון – בשל גובהו, משקלו וגופו השרירי. מספרים שהגיע מניו אורלינס, שם הוא הרג אדם על הופעתו כ – Cajun Queen – זכר המתחזה לנקבה במהלך חגיגות המרדי גרא.

יום אחד, עץ תמיכה במכרה שבו עבד ג'ון ניתק. המצב נראה חסר תקווה, עד שג'ון תפס את העץ, וכמו עץ אלון ענקי עמד שם לבדו, "ואז" דחף אותו בכוח, ופתח מעבר ואפשר ל -20 כורים להימלט המכרה. בדיוק כשכורים אחרים עמדו להיכנס שוב למכרה להצילו, המכרה התמוטט לגמרי, וההערכה היתה שהוא נקבר ומת. המכרה עצמו מעולם לא נפתח מחדש. לידו הונחה מצבה עליה נכתב: "בתחתית המכרה טמון גבר למופת – ביג ג'ון". המוסיקה וקול הבריטון של דין הפכו את השיר לבלדת מתח בעלת ניחוח מיתולוגי, כיאה לשיר פולק שמספרים סיפורים אגדתיים.

Big John, big John

Every mornin' at the mine you could see him arrive

He stood six-foot-six and weighed two-forty-five

Kinda broad at the shoulder and narrow at the hip

And everybody knew ya didn't give no lip to big John

(Big John, big John)

Big bad John (big John)

Nobody seemed to know where John called home

He just drifted into town and stayed all alone

He didn't say much, kinda quiet and shy

And if you spoke at all, you just said hi to Big John

Somebody said he came from New Orleans

Where he got in a fight over a Cajun Queen

And a crashin' blow from a huge right hand

Sent a Louisiana fellow to the promised land, big John

(Big John, big John)

Big bad John (big John)

Then came the day at the bottom of the mine

When a timber cracked and men started cryin'

Miners were prayin' and hearts beat fast

And everybody thought that they'd breathed their last, 'cept John

Through the dust and the smoke of this man-made hell

Walked a giant of a man that the miners knew well

Grabbed a saggin' timber, gave out with a groan

And like a giant oak tree he just stood there alone, big John

(Big John, big John)

Big bad John (big John)

And with all of his strength he gave a mighty shove

Then a miner yelled out "there's a light up above!"

And twenty men scrambled from a would-be grave

Now there's only one left down there to save, big John

With jacks and timbers they started back down

Then came that rumble way down in the ground

And then smoke and gas belched out of that mine

Everybody knew it was the end of the line for big John

(Big John, big John)

Big bad John (big John)

Now, they never reopened that worthless pit

They just placed a marble stand in front of it

These few words are written on that stand

At the bottom of this mine lies a big, big man

Big John

(Big John, big John)

Big bad John (big John)

(Big John big bad John

Writer/s: Jimmy Dean

Jimmy Dean - Big Bad John

