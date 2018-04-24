"הדם שלי קר / הזיכרון שלי נמכר / המלאך שלי הוא מרכז" – מה זה? השיר הוא על בחור שהתאהב בבחורה מתוקה, תמימה בתיכון. שנים לאחר מכן הוא מתבונן במגזין ילדים ורואה אותה. כבר לא היא הנערה התמימה בסוודר פשוט שחלם עליו. האכזבה שלו היא בגלל ש"הזיכרון שלו נמכר".

ה – ג'יי. ג'יילס בנד, להקת הרוק האמריקנית, שהוקמה בווסטר, מסצ'וסטס ב-1968, עשתה לעצמה שם בזכות רוק מבוסס בלוז. "סנטרפולד" לא בדיוק ייצג את הסגנון הזה של הלהקה אלא אפיין יותר להקות ניו ווייב כמו ה – Cars, פוליס. השיר היה להיטם הגדול ביותר, שבזכותו קיבלו שער במגזין הרולינג סטון והקרנות מסיביות ברשת MTV, בראשית דרכה. הקליפ הראה את הלהקה מנגנת בכיתה בבית ספר מוקפת בנערות בתלבושת אחידה קתולית. השיר נכתב על ידי נגן הקלידים של הלהקה סת' ג'סטמן, שכתב או או שותף לכתיבת כל השירים באלבום Freeze Frame. הוא עומד על כך שהסיבה, שלא שמענן כמעט צלילי סינתיסייזר באלבומים מוקדמים יותר של ג'יי.ג'יילס היתה כלכלית: הם פשוט לא יכלו להרשות לעצמם לרכוש את המכשור: הלהקה היתה לכודה בחוב לחברת התקליטים, וכל הזמן היתה חייבת כסף למרות ההצלחה שלה.

Freeze Frame היה האלבום השלישי של הלהקה בחברת EMI; הם חתמו עם החברה אחרי שעזבו את אטלנטיק. בשנים קודמות, הלהקה היא שבחרה את הסינגלים שלה, אבל EMI היא שבחרה ב "Centerfold" כסינגל ראשי, והסתבר כי פגעה בול: השיר הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב שהה בו משך שישה שבועות, וקידם את מכירות האלבום לשיאים שהלהקה לא חלמה עליהם.

Jerome Geils (guitar) 1967-1984

Peter Wolf (vocals) 1967-1983

Magic Dick (harmonica) 1967-1984

Danny Klein (bass) 1967-1984

Stephen Jo Bladd (drums) 1967-1984

Seth Justman (keyboards, vocals)1968-1984

Does she walk? Does she talk?/ Does she come complete?/My homeroom homeroom angel/ Always pulled me from my seat

She was pure like snowflakes/ No one could ever stain/ The memory of my angel/ Could never cause me pain

Years go by I'm lookin' through a girly magazine/ And there's my homeroom angel on the pages in-between

My blood runs cold/My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ Angel is the centerfold

Slipped me notes under the desk/ While I was thinkin' about her dress/ I was shy I turned away/ Before she caught my eye

I was shakin' in my shoes/ Whenever she flashed those baby-blues/ Something had a hold on me/ When angel passed close by

Those soft and fuzzy sweaters/ Too magical to touch/ To see her in that negligee/ Is really just too much

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold

Angel is the centerfold/ It's okay I understand/ This ain't no never-never land/ I hope that when this issue's gone/ I'll see you when your clothes are on

Take you car, yes we will/ We'll take your car and drive it/ We'll take it to a motel room/ And take ’em off in private

A part of me has just been ripped/ The pages from my mind are stripped/ Oh no, I can't deny it/ Oh yeah, I guess I gotta buy it

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My Angel in the centerfold

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold

My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ Angel is the centerfold

Writer/s: LUIGI RICCO, NINA FIUTAK, PHILIPPE ESCANO

