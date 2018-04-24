"הדם שלי קר / הזיכרון שלי נמכר / המלאך שלי הוא מרכז" – מה זה? השיר הוא על בחור שהתאהב בבחורה מתוקה, תמימה בתיכון. שנים לאחר מכן הוא מתבונן במגזין ילדים ורואה אותה. כבר לא היא הנערה התמימה בסוודר פשוט שחלם עליו. האכזבה שלו היא בגלל ש"הזיכרון שלו נמכר".
ה – ג'יי. ג'יילס בנד, להקת הרוק האמריקנית, שהוקמה בווסטר, מסצ'וסטס ב-1968, עשתה לעצמה שם בזכות רוק מבוסס בלוז. "סנטרפולד" לא בדיוק ייצג את הסגנון הזה של הלהקה אלא אפיין יותר להקות ניו ווייב כמו ה – Cars, פוליס. השיר היה להיטם הגדול ביותר, שבזכותו קיבלו שער במגזין הרולינג סטון והקרנות מסיביות ברשת MTV, בראשית דרכה. הקליפ הראה את הלהקה מנגנת בכיתה בבית ספר מוקפת בנערות בתלבושת אחידה קתולית. השיר נכתב על ידי נגן הקלידים של הלהקה סת' ג'סטמן, שכתב או או שותף לכתיבת כל השירים באלבום Freeze Frame. הוא עומד על כך שהסיבה, שלא שמענן כמעט צלילי סינתיסייזר באלבומים מוקדמים יותר של ג'יי.ג'יילס היתה כלכלית: הם פשוט לא יכלו להרשות לעצמם לרכוש את המכשור: הלהקה היתה לכודה בחוב לחברת התקליטים, וכל הזמן היתה חייבת כסף למרות ההצלחה שלה.
Freeze Frame היה האלבום השלישי של הלהקה בחברת EMI; הם חתמו עם החברה אחרי שעזבו את אטלנטיק. בשנים קודמות, הלהקה היא שבחרה את הסינגלים שלה, אבל EMI היא שבחרה ב "Centerfold" כסינגל ראשי, והסתבר כי פגעה בול: השיר הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב שהה בו משך שישה שבועות, וקידם את מכירות האלבום לשיאים שהלהקה לא חלמה עליהם.
חברי הלהקה 1967-1984
Seth Justman (keyboards, vocals)1968-1984
Does she walk? Does she talk?/ Does she come complete?/My homeroom homeroom angel/ Always pulled me from my seat
She was pure like snowflakes/ No one could ever stain/ The memory of my angel/ Could never cause me pain
Years go by I'm lookin' through a girly magazine/ And there's my homeroom angel on the pages in-between
My blood runs cold/My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ Angel is the centerfold
Slipped me notes under the desk/ While I was thinkin' about her dress/ I was shy I turned away/ Before she caught my eye
I was shakin' in my shoes/ Whenever she flashed those baby-blues/ Something had a hold on me/ When angel passed close by
Those soft and fuzzy sweaters/ Too magical to touch/ To see her in that negligee/ Is really just too much
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold
Angel is the centerfold/ It's okay I understand/ This ain't no never-never land/ I hope that when this issue's gone/ I'll see you when your clothes are on
Take you car, yes we will/ We'll take your car and drive it/ We'll take it to a motel room/ And take ’em off in private
A part of me has just been ripped/ The pages from my mind are stripped/ Oh no, I can't deny it/ Oh yeah, I guess I gotta buy it
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My Angel in the centerfold
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ My angel is the centerfold/ Angel is the centerfold
My blood runs cold/ My memory has just been sold/ Angel is the centerfold
Writer/s: LUIGI RICCO, NINA FIUTAK, PHILIPPE ESCANO
