זהו אחד מאותם מקרי נדירים, שיוצר וזמר השיר המקורי נחשף בעקבות קאבר. השיר נכתב ובוצע ע"י קריס קריסטופרסון, שחקן (קולנוע) זמר-יוצר, אבל גרסתה של ג'ניס ג'ופלין היא שחשפה אותו בגדול. קריסטופרסון הודה: "בוב מקגי בביצוע ג'ופלין היה השיר ששינה עבורי הכל. בכל פעם שאני מבצע אותו, אני חושב על ג'ופלין".
את שמו של השיר Me And Bobby Mcgee הציע הבעלים של חברת התקליטים Combine Music, פרד פוסטר. קריסטופרסון. למעשה ניסה לעודד אותו לכתוב שיר בעקבות השם. קריסטופרסון טען שהוא אינו יכול לכתוב לפי הזמנה, אבל השם נחרת בראשו, ויום אחד בנסיעה בין מורגן סיטי וניו-אורלינס, כשבחוץ יורד גשם שוטף, נרקם השיר במוחו. השיר מספר על בחור ובחורה מאוהבים שמטיילים יחד, אבל נפרדים כדי שכל אחד מהם יוכל לראות את העולם מהזווית שלו. תוכן השיר אפיין את ג'ניס ג'ופלין, שהייתה בחורה אינדיווידואליסטית בעלת רוח חופשית. , "Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose"
את השורה "I pulled my Harpoon from my dirty red bandana" ניתן לפרש בשני אופנים: "Harpoon" – במשמעות מפוחית או מזרק, מאחר שבנדנה (מטפחת ראש) שימש בנקרים רבים כאמצעי לקשירת הזרוע של המכור לסם לפני שהזריק לעצמו.
השיר יצא לאור אחרי מותה של ג'ניס ג'ופלין כתוצאה מהזרקה של מנת יתר של הירואין. הוא נכלל אלבום Pearl שיצא ב-1971. השיר בגרסתה הגיע למקום ה-1 הארה"ב וקידם גם את האלבום למקום הראשון במצעד המכירות. הגרסאות הראשונות של השיר הוקלטו ע"י זמר הקאנטרי רוג'ר מילר וקריס קריסטופרסון עצמו ב-1970 במסגרת אלבום הבכורה שלו. קריסטופרסון ביצע את השיר בגרסה אקוסטית, כאשר ג'ניס ג'ופלין קיבלה כוכב בשדרת הכוכבים של הוליווד ב-2013. הוא נזכר כי שמע את הביצוע שלה אחרי מותה: "המפיק שלה נתן לי להאזין לשיר, והיה לי קשה להקשיב. האזנתי לשיר פעם אחר פעם לבד. זו היתה חוויה מרגשת קשה עבורי"
Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waitin' for a train
And I's feelin' near as faded as my jeans
Bobby thumbed a diesel down, just before it rained
It rode us all the way to New Orleans
I pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandanna
I was playin' soft while Bobby sang the blues, yeah
Windshield wipers slappin' time, I was holdin' Bobby's hand in mine
We sang every song that driver knew
Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose
Nothin', don't mean nothin' hon' if it ain't free, no no
And, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues
You know, feelin' good was good enough for me
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGhee
From the Kentucky coal mine to the California sun
There Bobby shared the secrets of my soul
Through all kinds of weather, through everything we done
Yeah, Bobby baby kept me from the cold
One day up near Salinas, Lord, I let him slip away
He's lookin' for that home, and I hope he finds it
But, I'd trade all of my tomorrows, for a single yesterday
To be holdin' Bobby's body next to mine
Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose
Nothin', that's all that Bobby left me, yeah
But, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues
Hey, feelin' good was good enough for me, mm-hmm
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGhee
La da da
La da da da
La da da da da da da da
La da da da da da da da
Bobby McGhee, yeah
La da da da da da daHey, my Bobby
Oh, my Bobby McGhee, yeah
La la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la la la la la la
Hey, my Bobby
Oh, my Bobby McGhee, yeah
Well, I call him my lover, call him my man
I said, I call him my lover did the best I can, c'mon
Hey now, Bobby now
Hey now, Bobby McGhee, yeah
וידיאו: קריס קריסטופרסון – Me And Bobby Mcgee
