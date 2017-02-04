זהו אחד מאותם מקרי נדירים, שיוצר וזמר השיר המקורי נחשף בעקבות קאבר. השיר נכתב ובוצע ע"י קריס קריסטופרסון, שחקן (קולנוע) זמר-יוצר, אבל גרסתה של ג'ניס ג'ופלין היא שחשפה אותו בגדול. קריסטופרסון הודה: "בוב מקגי בביצוע ג'ופלין היה השיר ששינה עבורי הכל. בכל פעם שאני מבצע אותו, אני חושב על ג'ופלין".

את שמו של השיר Me And Bobby Mcgee הציע הבעלים של חברת התקליטים Combine Music, פרד פוסטר. קריסטופרסון. למעשה ניסה לעודד אותו לכתוב שיר בעקבות השם. קריסטופרסון טען שהוא אינו יכול לכתוב לפי הזמנה, אבל השם נחרת בראשו, ויום אחד בנסיעה בין מורגן סיטי וניו-אורלינס, כשבחוץ יורד גשם שוטף, נרקם השיר במוחו. השיר מספר על בחור ובחורה מאוהבים שמטיילים יחד, אבל נפרדים כדי שכל אחד מהם יוכל לראות את העולם מהזווית שלו. תוכן השיר אפיין את ג'ניס ג'ופלין, שהייתה בחורה אינדיווידואליסטית בעלת רוח חופשית. , "Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose"

את השורה "I pulled my Harpoon from my dirty red bandana" ניתן לפרש בשני אופנים: "Harpoon" – במשמעות מפוחית או מזרק, מאחר שבנדנה (מטפחת ראש) שימש בנקרים רבים כאמצעי לקשירת הזרוע של המכור לסם לפני שהזריק לעצמו.

השיר יצא לאור אחרי מותה של ג'ניס ג'ופלין כתוצאה מהזרקה של מנת יתר של הירואין. הוא נכלל אלבום Pearl שיצא ב-1971. השיר בגרסתה הגיע למקום ה-1 הארה"ב וקידם גם את האלבום למקום הראשון במצעד המכירות. הגרסאות הראשונות של השיר הוקלטו ע"י זמר הקאנטרי רוג'ר מילר וקריס קריסטופרסון עצמו ב-1970 במסגרת אלבום הבכורה שלו. קריסטופרסון ביצע את השיר בגרסה אקוסטית, כאשר ג'ניס ג'ופלין קיבלה כוכב בשדרת הכוכבים של הוליווד ב-2013. הוא נזכר כי שמע את הביצוע שלה אחרי מותה: "המפיק שלה נתן לי להאזין לשיר, והיה לי קשה להקשיב. האזנתי לשיר פעם אחר פעם לבד. זו היתה חוויה מרגשת קשה עבורי"

Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waitin' for a train

And I's feelin' near as faded as my jeans

Bobby thumbed a diesel down, just before it rained

It rode us all the way to New Orleans

I pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandanna

I was playin' soft while Bobby sang the blues, yeah

Windshield wipers slappin' time, I was holdin' Bobby's hand in mine

We sang every song that driver knew

Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose

Nothin', don't mean nothin' hon' if it ain't free, no no

And, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues

You know, feelin' good was good enough for me

Good enough for me and my Bobby McGhee

From the Kentucky coal mine to the California sun

There Bobby shared the secrets of my soul

Through all kinds of weather, through everything we done

Yeah, Bobby baby kept me from the cold

One day up near Salinas, Lord, I let him slip away

He's lookin' for that home, and I hope he finds it

But, I'd trade all of my tomorrows, for a single yesterday

To be holdin' Bobby's body next to mine

Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose

Nothin', that's all that Bobby left me, yeah

But, feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues

Hey, feelin' good was good enough for me, mm-hmm

Good enough for me and my Bobby McGhee

La da da

La da da da

La da da da da da da da

La da da da da da da da

Bobby McGhee, yeah

La da da da da da daHey, my Bobby

Oh, my Bobby McGhee, yeah

La la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la la la la la la

Hey, my Bobby

Oh, my Bobby McGhee, yeah

Well, I call him my lover, call him my man

I said, I call him my lover did the best I can, c'mon

Hey now, Bobby now

Hey now, Bobby McGhee, yeah

וידיאו: קריס קריסטופרסון – Me And Bobby Mcgee

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: