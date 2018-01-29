דוד שטרית שר על מחיר אובדנה של האהבה. האהובה עזבה אחרי לילה של דמעות. הוא נשאר לבד, עקשן וטיפש להודות שהיא צדקה. הדמעות שחונקות. אתה מנסה לא לבכות, מנסה לא לפגוש את עיניך במראה. תגיד לה שטעית, שאתה אוהב אותה, אבל אז הטירוף פג, נשארת עם עצמך. מסוג הטקסטים שממתינים למוסיקה ולביצוע כדי שלא ישארו סיפור נדוש על הנייר.
שטרית שר את השיר בטון מלנכולי רך, במנגינה לא מורכבת, בקצב אמצע שמניע את הסיפור, באיפוק שחובר לאווירה האפלולית הנרקמת בעיבוד האלקטרוני הפשוט. אין כאן דרמה, אלא ביטוי אִינְטְרוֹסְפֶּקְטִיבִי לתחושות, מעין המשך לסינגל הקודם Black & White, בטון ובסגנון של זמר יוצר ייחודי., שהאנגלית נשמעת חלק אינטגרלי מנרטיב המוסיקלי שלו.
Your love just left
She's walking out the door
another night of tears
she couldn't take no-more
And you're alone
all through the lonely night
too stubborn and too stupid
to admit that she was right
Golden days are gone
lost in the dawn
you see no more sunrise
When the one you love has gone
The tears bite down your eyes
You try not to cry
When you look in the mirror
You cannot meet your eyes
Too late now the tears
Too late now the cause
Too late now the please
Now you're on your own
So you're alone
All through the lonely night
Too stubborn and too stupid
To admit that she was right
Golden days are gone
lost in the dawn
you see no more sunrise
When the one you love has gone
The tears bite down your eyes
You try not to cry
When you look in the mirror
You cannot meet your eyes
Too late now the tears
Too late now the cause
Too late now the please
Now you're on your own
Tell her you were wrong
Tell her you love her
The madness is all gone
But now you're on your own
