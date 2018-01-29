דוד שטרית שר על מחיר אובדנה של האהבה. האהובה עזבה אחרי לילה של דמעות. הוא נשאר לבד, עקשן וטיפש להודות שהיא צדקה. הדמעות שחונקות. אתה מנסה לא לבכות, מנסה לא לפגוש את עיניך במראה. תגיד לה שטעית, שאתה אוהב אותה, אבל אז הטירוף פג, נשארת עם עצמך. מסוג הטקסטים שממתינים למוסיקה ולביצוע כדי שלא ישארו סיפור נדוש על הנייר.

שטרית שר את השיר בטון מלנכולי רך, במנגינה לא מורכבת, בקצב אמצע שמניע את הסיפור, באיפוק שחובר לאווירה האפלולית הנרקמת בעיבוד האלקטרוני הפשוט. אין כאן דרמה, אלא ביטוי אִינְטְרוֹסְפֶּקְטִיבִי לתחושות, מעין המשך לסינגל הקודם Black & White, בטון ובסגנון של זמר יוצר ייחודי., שהאנגלית נשמעת חלק אינטגרלי מנרטיב המוסיקלי שלו.

Your love just left

She's walking out the door

another night of tears

she couldn't take no-more

And you're alone

all through the lonely night

too stubborn and too stupid

to admit that she was right

Golden days are gone

lost in the dawn

you see no more sunrise

When the one you love has gone

The tears bite down your eyes

You try not to cry

When you look in the mirror

You cannot meet your eyes

Too late now the tears

Too late now the cause

Too late now the please

Now you're on your own

So you're alone

All through the lonely night

Too stubborn and too stupid

To admit that she was right

Golden days are gone

lost in the dawn

you see no more sunrise

When the one you love has gone

The tears bite down your eyes

You try not to cry

When you look in the mirror

You cannot meet your eyes

Too late now the tears

Too late now the cause

Too late now the please

Now you're on your own

Tell her you were wrong

Tell her you love her

The madness is all gone

But now you're on your own

David Sheetrit - Too Late

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: