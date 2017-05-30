עיון ביקורת
הבי ג'יז - Tragedy להיטי השבעים מוסיקה פופ שירי שנות השבעים שירי שנות השישים

הבי ג'יז , Tragedy (מתוך האלבום Spirit's Having Flown שירי שנות השבעים, 1979)

השירים הכי יפים, מוסיקה פופ, שנות השבעים סבנטיז

בארי, רובין ומוריס גיב היו ההרכב המצליח ביותר בתעשיית הפופ של סוף השבעים, למעשה הלהקה המצליחה ביותר אחרי הביטלס. Tragedy הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה בפברואר-מרץ 79. את השיר כתבו האחים גיב במהלך צילומי הסרט Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, בו השתתפו. באותו ערב כתבו עוד שיר שהפך ללהיט גדול של אחיהם הצעיר אנדי גיב – "Shadow Dancing". השיר הופיע באלבום Spirits Having Flown . הגם שלא נכתב ל – "סאטרדיי נייט פיבר", סרט הקולנוע משנת 1977 בכיכובו של ג'ון טרבולטה, הוא השתלב במחזמר על בסיס אותו סרט שהועלה בווסט אנד בלונדון.

Here I lie
In a lost and lonely part of town
Held in time
In a world of tears I slowly drown
Goin' home
I just can't make it all alone
I really should be holding you
Holding you
 Loving you, loving you

Tragedy
When the feeling's gone and you can't go on
It's tragedy
When the morning cries and you don't know why
It's hard to bear
With no one to love you, you're goin' nowhere
Tragedy
When you lose control and you got no soul
It's tragedy
When the morning cries and you don't know why
It's hard to bear
 With no one beside you, you're goin' nowhere

The Bee Gees - Tragedy
דירוג:
שתף דף זהBookmark and Share
הבי ג'יז - Tragedy להיטי השבעים מוסיקה פופ שירי שנות השבעים שירי שנות השישים
חדשות
לכל החדשות

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר. שדות החובה מסומנים *


7 − = 5