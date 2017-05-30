בארי, רובין ומוריס גיב היו ההרכב המצליח ביותר בתעשיית הפופ של סוף השבעים, למעשה הלהקה המצליחה ביותר אחרי הביטלס. Tragedy הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה בפברואר-מרץ 79. את השיר כתבו האחים גיב במהלך צילומי הסרט Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, בו השתתפו. באותו ערב כתבו עוד שיר שהפך ללהיט גדול של אחיהם הצעיר אנדי גיב – "Shadow Dancing". השיר הופיע באלבום Spirits Having Flown . הגם שלא נכתב ל – "סאטרדיי נייט פיבר", סרט הקולנוע משנת 1977 בכיכובו של ג'ון טרבולטה, הוא השתלב במחזמר על בסיס אותו סרט שהועלה בווסט אנד בלונדון.
Here I lie
In a lost and lonely part of town
Held in time
In a world of tears I slowly drown
Goin' home
I just can't make it all alone
I really should be holding you
Holding you
Loving you, loving you
Tragedy
When the feeling's gone and you can't go on
It's tragedy
When the morning cries and you don't know why
It's hard to bear
With no one to love you, you're goin' nowhere
Tragedy
When you lose control and you got no soul
It's tragedy
When the morning cries and you don't know why
It's hard to bear
With no one beside you, you're goin' nowhere
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|