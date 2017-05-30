בארי, רובין ומוריס גיב היו ההרכב המצליח ביותר בתעשיית הפופ של סוף השבעים, למעשה הלהקה המצליחה ביותר אחרי הביטלס. Tragedy הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה בפברואר-מרץ 79. את השיר כתבו האחים גיב במהלך צילומי הסרט Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, בו השתתפו. באותו ערב כתבו עוד שיר שהפך ללהיט גדול של אחיהם הצעיר אנדי גיב – "Shadow Dancing". השיר הופיע באלבום Spirits Having Flown . הגם שלא נכתב ל – "סאטרדיי נייט פיבר", סרט הקולנוע משנת 1977 בכיכובו של ג'ון טרבולטה, הוא השתלב במחזמר על בסיס אותו סרט שהועלה בווסט אנד בלונדון.

Here I lie

In a lost and lonely part of town

Held in time

In a world of tears I slowly drown

Goin' home

I just can't make it all alone

I really should be holding you

Holding you

Loving you, loving you

Tragedy

When the feeling's gone and you can't go on

It's tragedy

When the morning cries and you don't know why

It's hard to bear

With no one to love you, you're goin' nowhere

Tragedy

When you lose control and you got no soul

It's tragedy

When the morning cries and you don't know why

It's hard to bear

With no one beside you, you're goin' nowhere

The Bee Gees - Tragedy

