הדרה לוין ארדי היא סינגר סונגרייטר פורייה מאוד, שמעיין יצירתה ממשיך לנבוע ולפרוץ, מתעדת תחושות ברמת אמינות גבוהה. זה שיר קשה על יחסים מעורערים שהגיעו לסוף הדרך. היא חושפת מפח נפש ללא כחל ושרק. כבר אינה בוכה, אינה מתחרטת. אין עוד מה להסתיר. שידע הגבר שאיתה, שהוא כבר אינו מספר אחד בחייה. אם חשקה נפשו להיות חופשי – שיברח. הבעיה שהוא תקוע בין הרע לרע ביותר, לא שייך לשומקום. "מעולם לא אמרנו את האמת, אבל מעולם לא שיקרנו", מסכמת לוין באירוניה נוקבת.

הטון של הדרה לוין ארדי אינו משקר. המנגינה קליטה להפליא. צלילי הפסנתר והתזמור מותאמים בעיבוד אפקטיבי. הדרה מביעה את תחושותיה בכאב וגם במפוקחות, דרמטית אך אינה גולשת למלודרמה. שיר להפצה עולמית.

I'm just taking a ride on the sunnier side

of your turbulent mind.

See if I can get anything to play with

the rest of these bantering, stifling nights

I don't cry, I don't regret.

I don't try to forget.

I'm just playing with words in my head.

I'm not going insane.

I'm just clearing my brains

For you.

I just imagined myself in your head

Taking a trip with your heart in my hand.

Rain keeps falling a and I keep missing

The signs on the slippery road, what a load.

I don't cry, I don't regret.

I don't try to forget.

I'm just playing with words in my head.

I'm not going insane.

I'm just clearing my brains

For you.

Now you know for sure that you're not my number one

And if you want to be free, you know you gotta run.

You're stuck in between wrong and very wrong.

Which ever way you turn, you will never belong.

Sure, you were wrong to look, and I was wrong to hide.

We never said the truth, but we never really lied

Hadra Levin Areddy - Taking A Ride

