"האם אנחנו חיים בעבר? / במקום שאין מה שנותר להרגיש/ מדוע את אומרת שאת אוהבת אותי?/ אומרת לי מה אני רוצה לשמוע/ מלחמה קרה על הנפש/ הצבעים הרחוקים שלי עדיין מדממים/ הבטחה שבורה לנשמה/ לעולם לא לאהוב אף פעם לא להירפא"

הסינגל השני של Manic Street Preachers (ילידת 1986) מתוך אלבום האולפן ה -13 שלהם Resistance is Futile (התנגדות היא חסר תועלת). המילים נכתבו על ידי הזמר והגיטריסט ג'יימס דין ברדפילד על נעוריו ובגרותו בוויילס. המוסיקה היא הפשטות המלודית היפה של הפופ, שאינו מוגדר בזמן ובאופנה. האלבום מוגדר כ"מלנכוליה על מסך רחב" והוא מלודי להפליא. הנושאים העיקריים של Resistance Is Futile הם זיכרון ואובדן, היסטוריה נשכחת, מציאות מבולבלת ואמנות כמקום מסתור והשראה.

Say what you want

Break my heart a thousand times

But it's still right here

So you left me with lies

Let the banners unfold

Let them fall to the floor

We once had each other

Now we're not so sure

(Chorus)

Are we living in the past?

Where there's nothing left to feel

Why'd you say that you love me?

Tell me what I want to hear

A cold war for the mind

My distant colours still bleeding

A broken promise for the soul

Never loving never healing

(Verse)

I no longer know my left from my right

Between your hopes and fears

And my joys to decide

So say what you want

Break my heart a thousand times

But it's still right here

Will we ever survive?

Manic Street Preachers - Distant Colours

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin