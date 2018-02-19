"האם אנחנו חיים בעבר? / במקום שאין מה שנותר להרגיש/ מדוע את אומרת שאת אוהבת אותי?/ אומרת לי מה אני רוצה לשמוע/ מלחמה קרה על הנפש/ הצבעים הרחוקים שלי עדיין מדממים/ הבטחה שבורה לנשמה/ לעולם לא לאהוב אף פעם לא להירפא"
הסינגל השני של Manic Street Preachers (ילידת 1986) מתוך אלבום האולפן ה -13 שלהם Resistance is Futile (התנגדות היא חסר תועלת). המילים נכתבו על ידי הזמר והגיטריסט ג'יימס דין ברדפילד על נעוריו ובגרותו בוויילס. המוסיקה היא הפשטות המלודית היפה של הפופ, שאינו מוגדר בזמן ובאופנה. האלבום מוגדר כ"מלנכוליה על מסך רחב" והוא מלודי להפליא. הנושאים העיקריים של Resistance Is Futile הם זיכרון ואובדן, היסטוריה נשכחת, מציאות מבולבלת ואמנות כמקום מסתור והשראה.
Say what you want
Break my heart a thousand times
But it's still right here
So you left me with lies
Let the banners unfold
Let them fall to the floor
We once had each other
Now we're not so sure
(Chorus)
Are we living in the past?
Where there's nothing left to feel
Why'd you say that you love me?
Tell me what I want to hear
A cold war for the mind
My distant colours still bleeding
A broken promise for the soul
Never loving never healing
(Verse)
I no longer know my left from my right
Between your hopes and fears
And my joys to decide
So say what you want
Break my heart a thousand times
But it's still right here
Will we ever survive?
