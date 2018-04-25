הצ'יינסמוקרס משתפים בחגיגת הלהיטים שלהם את דרו לאב, זמר ויוצר ר-נ-ב. השיר הוא שילוב של אלמנטים של פופ ו – EDM, "מישהו" הבוחן מה זה כמו לחיות בעולם שבו כולם מאבדים את זהותם האמיתית במרדף אחר אובייקטים חומריים והמאבק לא ליפול למלכודת הזאת. "בעיר מלאה מכוניות מפוארות וברים צפופים ודוגמניות צמר / זה נראה בדיוק כמו שדמיינתי בחלומי"

הסמוקרז כבשו את מועדוני העולם, אך שיתוף הפעולה האחרון שלהם עם דרו מגלה את כשרונם ליצירת מנגינות אינטרוספקטיביות. כתוצאה המוסיקה שלהם הפכה לגלובלית. "מישהו" הוא שיר איטי, מהורהר בדואט של דרו ונדרו טגארט. המנגינה בעלת נגיעות היפ הופ , מזכירה את The Weeknd "מישהו" מוכיח שהצ'יינסמוקרס עדיין פועלות כדי להגשים הציפיות מהם. אין ספק: מצאו את הנוסחה הנכונה לעשות מוסיקה קליטה שאינה מסחרית בכוח.

In the town full of fancy cars and

Crowded bars and supermodels

Looks exactly the way it did inside my head

When I dreamed about it

All the things I could live without

I need it now ’cause they're all around me

Only thing that I can't afford is to lose myself

Tryna be somebody, somebody

You should've known better

Than to listen to your heart again

People change with the weather

(You know, just know what I like)

I don't really like anybody

So don't tell me I'm like anybody else

You put it back together

Don't let it fall apart again

People change with the weather

[Chorus: Drew Lowe]

In the town full of fancy cars and

Crowded bars and supermodels

Looks exactly the way it did inside my head

When I dreamed about it

All the things I could live without

I need it now ’cause they're all around me

Only thing that I can't afford is to lose myself

Tryna be somebody, somebody

Drew Lowe

Somebody

Somebody

(You know, just know what I like)

Somebody

e somebody, somebody

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: