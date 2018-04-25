הצ'יינסמוקרס משתפים בחגיגת הלהיטים שלהם את דרו לאב, זמר ויוצר ר-נ-ב. השיר הוא שילוב של אלמנטים של פופ ו – EDM, "מישהו" הבוחן מה זה כמו לחיות בעולם שבו כולם מאבדים את זהותם האמיתית במרדף אחר אובייקטים חומריים והמאבק לא ליפול למלכודת הזאת. "בעיר מלאה מכוניות מפוארות וברים צפופים ודוגמניות צמר / זה נראה בדיוק כמו שדמיינתי בחלומי"
הסמוקרז כבשו את מועדוני העולם, אך שיתוף הפעולה האחרון שלהם עם דרו מגלה את כשרונם ליצירת מנגינות אינטרוספקטיביות. כתוצאה המוסיקה שלהם הפכה לגלובלית. "מישהו" הוא שיר איטי, מהורהר בדואט של דרו ונדרו טגארט. המנגינה בעלת נגיעות היפ הופ , מזכירה את The Weeknd "מישהו" מוכיח שהצ'יינסמוקרס עדיין פועלות כדי להגשים הציפיות מהם. אין ספק: מצאו את הנוסחה הנכונה לעשות מוסיקה קליטה שאינה מסחרית בכוח.
In the town full of fancy cars and
Crowded bars and supermodels
Looks exactly the way it did inside my head
When I dreamed about it
All the things I could live without
I need it now ’cause they're all around me
Only thing that I can't afford is to lose myself
Tryna be somebody, somebody
You should've known better
Than to listen to your heart again
People change with the weather
(You know, just know what I like)
I don't really like anybody
So don't tell me I'm like anybody else
You put it back together
Don't let it fall apart again
People change with the weather
[Chorus: Drew Lowe]
In the town full of fancy cars and
Crowded bars and supermodels
Looks exactly the way it did inside my head
When I dreamed about it
All the things I could live without
I need it now ’cause they're all around me
Only thing that I can't afford is to lose myself
Tryna be somebody, somebody
Somebody
Somebody
(You know, just know what I like)
Somebody
e somebody, somebody
