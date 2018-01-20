ב "ילד חולה", אנדרו טאגארט Andrew Taggart עוסק בתרבויות החוף המזרחי והמערבי של אמריקה, והספק העצמי שהם גורמים לו. שלא כמו שירים קודמים, שבדרך כלל סבבו סביב נושאים של אהבה, השיר הזה משלב עמדה פוליטית עם נימה אירונית. ביטוי "גאווה על פני אופי" מתייחס לתכונה כללית של אנשים רבים בחוף המזרחי, המתוארת בהמשך השיר: התחרות, הנרקיסיזם, הכעס וכו 'אלה כה נפוצים עד כי אנשים עושים לעתים קרובות כל שביכולתם כדי לשמור על גאווה, על פני האופי שלהם. החוף המערבי של אמריקה, הכולל את הוליווד, מעורר סמליות של קסם, חלומות גדולים, זיוף, כאשר סרטים לעתים קרובות מעודדים את הקהל שלהם להמשיך את החלומות ללא קשר לתוצאות האפשריות.
Make no mistake, I live in a prison That I built myself, it is my religion
"חולה" משמש לאיזכור "עבודת החיים" שלו -לחיות בחוף המזרחי והמערבי של אמריקה על "מזרח" וכשהוא מציב את השאלה "“how many likes is my life worth?" כמה לייקים שוויים חיי.
סלבריטאים דיברו על סוג זה של תחושה במשך זמן רב, לפיה תהילה מסכנת בריאות הנפש, ללא להיות מסוגל באמת להביע איך מרגיש .אף על פי שהם מכירים את הסכנות שבתהילה, ומודעים לכך, בכך שהבחירות שלהם הובילו אותם למה שהםף והם רוצים להמשיך בדרך הזו, וזוהי כבר התמכרות כמו דת. "אני יושב בכלא שבניתי את עצמי, זאת הדת שלי".
השיר זה יכול להשתמע גם כביקורת פוליטית נגד הנשיא דונלד טראמפ, שיורדים עליו לעיתים קרובות על התמקדות בגאווה שלו. השיר מציג צליל חדש של צמד ה-די ג'ייז The Chainsmokers שמבדל אותו משירים קודמים. זה הראשון שהם מוציאים ב – 2018.
I'm from the east side of America
Where we choose pride over character
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the west side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
And don't believe the narcissism
When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ’em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I built myself, it is my religion
And they say that I am the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don't take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
Where we're united under our indifference
And I'm from the east side of America
Where we desensitize by hysteria
And we can pick sides, but this is us
This is us, this is
I live on the west side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, this is us
This is us, this is
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
And they call me the sick boyDon't believe the narcissism
When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ’em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I built myself, it is my religion
And they say that I am the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don't take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
Where we're united under our indifferenceFeed yourself with my life's work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life's work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life's work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself on my life's work
How many likes is my life worth?
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I live on the west side of America
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I'm from the east side of America
They say that I am the sick boy
I live on the west side of America
Yeah, they call me the sick boyI am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
Yeah, they call me the sick boy
