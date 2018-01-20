ב "ילד חולה", אנדרו טאגארט Andrew Taggart עוסק בתרבויות החוף המזרחי והמערבי של אמריקה, והספק העצמי שהם גורמים לו. שלא כמו שירים קודמים, שבדרך כלל סבבו סביב נושאים של אהבה, השיר הזה משלב עמדה פוליטית עם נימה אירונית. ביטוי "גאווה על פני אופי" מתייחס לתכונה כללית של אנשים רבים בחוף המזרחי, המתוארת בהמשך השיר: התחרות, הנרקיסיזם, הכעס וכו 'אלה כה נפוצים עד כי אנשים עושים לעתים קרובות כל שביכולתם כדי לשמור על גאווה, על פני האופי שלהם. החוף המערבי של אמריקה, הכולל את הוליווד, מעורר סמליות של קסם, חלומות גדולים, זיוף, כאשר סרטים לעתים קרובות מעודדים את הקהל שלהם להמשיך את החלומות ללא קשר לתוצאות האפשריות.

Make no mistake, I live in a prison That I built myself, it is my religion

"חולה" משמש לאיזכור "עבודת החיים" שלו -לחיות בחוף המזרחי והמערבי של אמריקה על "מזרח" וכשהוא מציב את השאלה "“how many likes is my life worth?" כמה לייקים שוויים חיי.

סלבריטאים דיברו על סוג זה של תחושה במשך זמן רב, לפיה תהילה מסכנת בריאות הנפש, ללא להיות מסוגל באמת להביע איך מרגיש .אף על פי שהם מכירים את הסכנות שבתהילה, ומודעים לכך, בכך שהבחירות שלהם הובילו אותם למה שהםף והם רוצים להמשיך בדרך הזו, וזוהי כבר התמכרות כמו דת. "אני יושב בכלא שבניתי את עצמי, זאת הדת שלי".

השיר זה יכול להשתמע גם כביקורת פוליטית נגד הנשיא דונלד טראמפ, שיורדים עליו לעיתים קרובות על התמקדות בגאווה שלו. השיר מציג צליל חדש של צמד ה-די ג'ייז The Chainsmokers שמבדל אותו משירים קודמים. זה הראשון שהם מוציאים ב – 2018.

I'm from the east side of America

Where we choose pride over character

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is

I live on the west side of America

Where they spin lies into fairy dust

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is

And don't believe the narcissism

When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ’em

Make no mistake, I live in a prison

That I built myself, it is my religion

And they say that I am the sick boy

Easy to say, when you don't take the risk, boy

Welcome to the narcissism

Where we're united under our indifference

And I'm from the east side of America

Where we desensitize by hysteria

And we can pick sides, but this is us

This is us, this is

I live on the west side of America

Where they spin lies into fairy dust

And we can pick sides, this is us

This is us, this is

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

They say that I am the sick boy

How many likes is my life worth?

I'm from the east side of America

I live on the west side of America

I'm from the east side of America

I live on the west side of America

