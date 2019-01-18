טום ווקר, יליד גלזגו, בן 26, מי שהוכתר "פורץ הדרך" בפרסי הבריטס של בריטניה, יכול לספר לכם, שהשיר הזה נכתב על רקע התרחשות אמיתית, אהבה אולטימטיבית שמילאה אותו אושר אף יותר מעצם ההצלחה שלו. "קוראים לא אנני, והיא המלכה שלי". זוהי לבטח עדות שמעניקה לשיר נקודות אמינות. לעצם העניין: בלדת פופ בקצב מידטמפו, מעט מתקתק, מעט מלנכולי, מבטא וטון אקסלוסיביים, עולה בקלות מחניפת אוזן על נתיב מרכזי. ווקר ללא ספק – הפנים החדשות המרעננות של הפופ הבריטי, למרות שהוא אינו זמר של "פריצת דרך", כפי שהוכתר בפרסי הבריטס. האזנו לו בתחיל 2018 בשיר Leave a Light On – אחת הבלדות העוצמתיות של השנה שעברה, והשיר הזה ממשיך את הקו המאוד מסוגנן שלו, שירים מהוג שלוקחים למכונית להאזין בכיף, בלי שזה יישמע סנטימנטלי מדי.

Let's get drunk

I'll pour my heart out through my mouth

This year's been hard for us, no doubt

Let's raise a glass to a better one

Let all the things that we've overcome

Bring hope to us ’cause

Me and you, we can hold this out

Only you understand how I'm feeling now, yeah

And I know

I can tell you anything

You won't judge

You're just listening, yeah

'Cause you're the best thing that ever happened to me

Cause my darling, you and I

Could take over the world

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

'Cause you're the only one

Who brings light just like the sun

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

Let's get drunk

Reminisce about the days

We were broke, not getting paid

And taking trips on the weekend

When I would drop down to see ya

And we would paint the town

Too many chugs, I'll be passing out

'Cause I can never keep up

Quad vods, now I'm puking open

Tom Walker - Just You & I

דירוג: