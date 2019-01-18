טום ווקר, יליד גלזגו, בן 26, מי שהוכתר "פורץ הדרך" בפרסי הבריטס של בריטניה, יכול לספר לכם, שהשיר הזה נכתב על רקע התרחשות אמיתית, אהבה אולטימטיבית שמילאה אותו אושר אף יותר מעצם ההצלחה שלו. "קוראים לא אנני, והיא המלכה שלי". זוהי לבטח עדות שמעניקה לשיר נקודות אמינות. לעצם העניין: בלדת פופ בקצב מידטמפו, מעט מתקתק, מעט מלנכולי, מבטא וטון אקסלוסיביים, עולה בקלות מחניפת אוזן על נתיב מרכזי. ווקר ללא ספק – הפנים החדשות המרעננות של הפופ הבריטי, למרות שהוא אינו זמר של "פריצת דרך", כפי שהוכתר בפרסי הבריטס. האזנו לו בתחיל 2018 בשיר Leave a Light On – אחת הבלדות העוצמתיות של השנה שעברה, והשיר הזה ממשיך את הקו המאוד מסוגנן שלו, שירים מהוג שלוקחים למכונית להאזין בכיף, בלי שזה יישמע סנטימנטלי מדי.
Let's get drunk
I'll pour my heart out through my mouth
This year's been hard for us, no doubt
Let's raise a glass to a better one
Let all the things that we've overcome
Bring hope to us ’cause
Me and you, we can hold this out
Only you understand how I'm feeling now, yeah
And I know
I can tell you anything
You won't judge
You're just listening, yeah
'Cause you're the best thing that ever happened to me
Cause my darling, you and I
Could take over the world
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
'Cause you're the only one
Who brings light just like the sun
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
Let's get drunk
Reminisce about the days
We were broke, not getting paid
And taking trips on the weekend
When I would drop down to see ya
And we would paint the town
Too many chugs, I'll be passing out
'Cause I can never keep up
Quad vods, now I'm puking open
