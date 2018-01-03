השיר מבוסס על מאבק של ידיד עם התמכרות. הקליפ, בו נראה החבר תקוע לבדו בלב ים, ממחיש את הסיטואציה. ב"משאיר את האור פתוח" מביע טון ווקר חשש לגורלו של היחבר במשפט Just a phone call left unanswered, had me sparking up. במשפט המרכזי נותן טום לחבר שלו פתח לצאת במאבק. מזמין אותו לביתו ומבטיח לו תמיכה. מטפורית, אומר השיר – שאם החבר יהיה בחושך, תמיד יש אור הצלה.

אחת הבלדות העוצמתיות ששמעתי השנה. טום ווקר, הזמר האנגלי, בן ה-26, מובל ע"י תחושתו בכתיבת המנגינה הזו ובהבעה המגיעה מעמקי הנשמה: מילה אחרי מילה הוא מייצר את הדרמה הרגשנית. טום ווקר מגיע ישר ללב. . ההפקה המוסיקלית של סטיב מאק (כתב והפיק את Shape Of You של אד שירן) מדגישה תחילה את הפסנתר האקוסטי, לפני המעבר האפקטיבי לכלי קצב שמעצימים את הביצוע.

The second someone mentioned you were all alone

I could feel the trouble coursing through your veins

Now I know, it's got a hold

Just a phone call left unanswered, had me sparking up

These cigarettes won't stop me wondering where you are

Don't let go, keep a hold

If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill

Guiding like a lighthouse to a place where you'll be

Safe to feel our grace ’cause we've all made mistakes

If you've lost your way…

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

Tell me what's been happening, what's been on your mind

Lately you've been searching for a darker place

To hide, that's alright

If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill

Guiding like a lighthouse to a place where you'll be

Safe to feel our grace ’cause we've all made mistakes

If you've lost your way…

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill

Guiding like a lighthouse, it's a place where you'll be

Safe to feel our grace and if you've lost your way

If you've lost your way (I will leave the light on)

And I know you're down and out now, but I need you to be brave

Hiding from the truth ain't gonna make this all okay

I feel your pain if you don't feel our grace

And you've lost your way

I will leave the light on

I will leave the light on

'Cause I will leave the light on

Tom Walker - "Leave a Light On"

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: