השיר מבוסס על מאבק של ידיד עם התמכרות. הקליפ, בו נראה החבר תקוע לבדו בלב ים, ממחיש את הסיטואציה. ב"משאיר את האור פתוח" מביע טון ווקר חשש לגורלו של היחבר במשפט Just a phone call left unanswered, had me sparking up. במשפט המרכזי נותן טום לחבר שלו פתח לצאת במאבק. מזמין אותו לביתו ומבטיח לו תמיכה. מטפורית, אומר השיר – שאם החבר יהיה בחושך, תמיד יש אור הצלה.
אחת הבלדות העוצמתיות ששמעתי השנה. טום ווקר, הזמר האנגלי, בן ה-26, מובל ע"י תחושתו בכתיבת המנגינה הזו ובהבעה המגיעה מעמקי הנשמה: מילה אחרי מילה הוא מייצר את הדרמה הרגשנית. טום ווקר מגיע ישר ללב. . ההפקה המוסיקלית של סטיב מאק (כתב והפיק את Shape Of You של אד שירן) מדגישה תחילה את הפסנתר האקוסטי, לפני המעבר האפקטיבי לכלי קצב שמעצימים את הביצוע.
The second someone mentioned you were all alone
I could feel the trouble coursing through your veins
Now I know, it's got a hold
Just a phone call left unanswered, had me sparking up
These cigarettes won't stop me wondering where you are
Don't let go, keep a hold
If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guiding like a lighthouse to a place where you'll be
Safe to feel our grace ’cause we've all made mistakes
If you've lost your way…
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
Tell me what's been happening, what's been on your mind
Lately you've been searching for a darker place
To hide, that's alright
If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guiding like a lighthouse to a place where you'll be
Safe to feel our grace ’cause we've all made mistakes
If you've lost your way…
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
If you look into the distance, there's a house upon the hill
Guiding like a lighthouse, it's a place where you'll be
Safe to feel our grace and if you've lost your way
If you've lost your way (I will leave the light on)
And I know you're down and out now, but I need you to be brave
Hiding from the truth ain't gonna make this all okay
I feel your pain if you don't feel our grace
And you've lost your way
I will leave the light on
I will leave the light on
'Cause I will leave the light on
