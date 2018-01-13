בבריטניה נקרא השיר (Get It On (Bang A Gong במהדורה האמריקאית שונה השם ל – Get It On כך שזהיא תישמע פחות מיני. השיר הוא על סקס, אלא שהדימויים המעורפלים לא עוררו אנשים להגיב על הטקסט. טי רקס וסולנה מארק בולן היוו דוגמא מצוינת ל "גלאם רוק". שהתאפיין בתלבושות השערורייתיות, חיצוניות נשית, נשיות ובהופעות תיאטרליות מאוד. להקה הוציאה את השיר שנה לאחר שחבריה קיצרו את שמם מטירנוזאורוס רקס לטי רקס. השיר הגיע למקום הראשון בבריטניה בשנת 1971 ולמקום ה-10 בארה"ב. בולן טען שכתב את השיר מתוך רצונו להקליט את "קוויני הקטנה" של צ'אק ברי לדבריו הריף של השיר נלקח מתוך שירו של ברי. למעשה, שורה אחת מתוך השיר של ברי נכנסה לשיר של טי רקס – For a meanwhile I'm still thinking. מארק בולאן נהרג בשנת 1977, כאשר מכונית בה נהגה החברה שלו התרסקה המכונית לתוך עץ. מארק בולן אהב מכוניות והזכיר אותן בקביעות בשיריו ("את בנויה כמו מכונית", בשיר הזה) אף שלא היה לו רישיון נהיגה. למרבה האירוניה, הוא נהרג בתאונת דרכים כנוסע.

Well you're dirty and sweet, clad in black

Don't look back and I love you

You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah

Well you're slim and you're weak

You've got the teeth of a hydra upon you

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're built like a car,

You've got a hub cap diamond star halo

You're built like a car, oh yeah

You're an untamed youth that's the truth

With your cloak full of eagles

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're windy and wild,

You've got the blues in your shoes and your stockings

You're windy and wild, oh yeah

You're built like a car,

You've got a hub cap diamond star halo

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

You're dirty and sweet,

Clad in black, don't look back and I love you

You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah

You dance when you walk so let's dance,

Take a chance, understand me

You're dirty sweet and you're my girl

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Get it on, bang the gong, get it on

Take me

For a meanwhile I'm still thinking

Writer/s: MARC BOLAN

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: