בבריטניה נקרא השיר (Get It On (Bang A Gong במהדורה האמריקאית שונה השם ל – Get It On כך שזהיא תישמע פחות מיני. השיר הוא על סקס, אלא שהדימויים המעורפלים לא עוררו אנשים להגיב על הטקסט. טי רקס וסולנה מארק בולן היוו דוגמא מצוינת ל "גלאם רוק". שהתאפיין בתלבושות השערורייתיות, חיצוניות נשית, נשיות ובהופעות תיאטרליות מאוד. להקה הוציאה את השיר שנה לאחר שחבריה קיצרו את שמם מטירנוזאורוס רקס לטי רקס. השיר הגיע למקום הראשון בבריטניה בשנת 1971 ולמקום ה-10 בארה"ב. בולן טען שכתב את השיר מתוך רצונו להקליט את "קוויני הקטנה" של צ'אק ברי לדבריו הריף של השיר נלקח מתוך שירו של ברי. למעשה, שורה אחת מתוך השיר של ברי נכנסה לשיר של טי רקס – For a meanwhile I'm still thinking. מארק בולאן נהרג בשנת 1977, כאשר מכונית בה נהגה החברה שלו התרסקה המכונית לתוך עץ. מארק בולן אהב מכוניות והזכיר אותן בקביעות בשיריו ("את בנויה כמו מכונית", בשיר הזה) אף שלא היה לו רישיון נהיגה. למרבה האירוניה, הוא נהרג בתאונת דרכים כנוסע.
Well you're dirty and sweet, clad in black
Don't look back and I love you
You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah
Well you're slim and you're weak
You've got the teeth of a hydra upon you
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
You're built like a car,
You've got a hub cap diamond star halo
You're built like a car, oh yeah
You're an untamed youth that's the truth
With your cloak full of eagles
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
You're windy and wild,
You've got the blues in your shoes and your stockings
You're windy and wild, oh yeah
You're built like a car,
You've got a hub cap diamond star halo
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
You're dirty and sweet,
Clad in black, don't look back and I love you
You're dirty and sweet, oh yeah
You dance when you walk so let's dance,
Take a chance, understand me
You're dirty sweet and you're my girl
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Get it on, bang the gong, get it on
Take me
For a meanwhile I'm still thinking
