קבלו את יאנגבלאד, זמר בריטי שאינו עושה חשבון לאף אחד. מקים לתחיה את הבריט פופ האיכותי. דומיניק הריסון בן העשרים הולך בעקבות ג'ון ליידון, זמר הסקס פיסטולס, גם ברוחם של אלקס טרנר וטראוויס סקוט הוא שר על אנשים בעמדות כוח שלא הבינו אותו, כאלה שמפחדים מעימותים – במיוחד ממישהו צעיר מהם. למד לאמץ את מי שהוא. רוצה לחיות ללא פחד ולומר מה הוא חושב. המוסיקה שלו קליטה, ועם זאת משמעותית וומשמשת קול לאמירות העוסקות במודעות אישית.

כולם סביבו נראים כחיים על תרופות. אפילו האנשים שהוא מביט בהם הכי הרבה. החברה גורמת לנו להרגיש כי נטילת סמים היא הדבר הנכון לעשות כדי לכסות על "בעיות חריגות" ולקבל אושר כימי. נאמר לו כי נטילת גלולות תעשה לו יותר טוב, אבל הוא מרגיש מרגיש לגמרי הפוך, ככל שיוצא מכלל שליטה, כך הופך חרד יותר והולך הולך על הרס עצמי כדי להרגיש יותר טוב. הביצוע תיאטרלי סרקסטי, אנרגתי, קצב סוחף, מעבר עם אפקט קולי מדליק. ממש רוח רנסנס בפופ שמיוצא מבריטניה.

Doctor say that I'm so lonely/ A mistake on the painting of my family

But that but that big smudge, is what i love/ Give me a Grenade, and I'll tape too my face

Getting drunk at quarter to one/ Coz Mt dad is a geeza and he keys up my mum

You put it in my mouth I’m gonna bite down/ If that ain't normal then the pope is a right clown

Lost in White light, white heat/ Fire shots in our arms on your same street

Lost in White light, white heat/ I'm blank why you shouting at me

I just wanna take my/ I just wanna take my/ My Medication

Coz I just wanna find my/ I just wanna find my/ My motivation

I just wanna take my/ I just wanna take my/ My Medication

Coz I just wanna find my/ I just wanna find my/ My motivation

Doctor says don't fight that feeling/ But my head is stuck to the ceiling

I can't get it off/ You superglued it on/ Its like I'm a bad scene stuck in a wet dream

My heart is a bomb It just ticks along/ Bang bang bang on a beat up tin drum

I'm an experiment of young irrelevance/ I'm insecure so I got tattoo of an elephant

Lost in White light, white heat/ Fire shots in our arms on your same street

Lost in White light, white heat/ Im blank why you shouting at me

I just wanna take my/ I just wanna take my/ My Medication

Coz I just wanna find my/ I just wanna find my/ My motivation

I just wanna take my/ I just wanna take my/ My Medication

Coz I just wanna find my/ I just wanna find my/ My motivation

