חמישים שנה עברו מאז הוציא קט סטיבנס, לימים יוסוף איסלאם, את "בחשכת הליל". עכשיו הוא מחזיר אותו מהאלבום הישן New Masters לאלבומו החדש "The Laughing Apple".

"בחשכת הליל/ אני משוטט בלי סוף/ עם תקווה בוערת עמוק בפנים/ אני נמלט, הקהילה דחפה אותי החוצה/ בעולם הרע הזה, אני מתחיל לפקפק/אני לבדי ואין איש לצדי"



השיר צלח בהצלחה את חמשת העשורים מאז יצא ב-1967. גם קולו של יוסוף/ קט סטיבנס לא איבד מפריכותו, נשמע אף עמוק ואותנטי יותר בעיבוד סולידי שמשאיר אותו במחוזות השישים-שבעים.

**** בשישים-שבעים הוא נכנס לרשימות החובה שלי עם Wild World. גם Hard Headed Woman Moonshadow, Father & Son, Morning Has Broken. לפני שקראו לו קט סטיבנס, הוא היה סטיבן דימטרה ג'ורג'יו, בנם של אם ממוצא שוודי ואב ממוצא יווני שניהל מסעדה בלונדון וראה את בנו מתפתח לאחד הסינגרים-סונגרייטרים הבולטים של עידן הפולק-רוק מאז להיטו הראשון בשנת 1966 – I Love My Dog והשני – Matthew & Son של שנת כעבור 10 שנים, ואחרי הצלחת ענק, מודיע קט סטיבנס על התאסלמותו והפיכתו ליוסוף איסלם, ושהוא פורש מעסקי המוסיקה ועובר להתגורר בדובאי. בשנים האחרונות חזר להקליט ולהופיע.

הוא מודע ל"אקלים השלילי" נגד האיסלם בארה"ב. "אני חושש שהדימוי שיש לאיסלם הורס את החלקות הטובות שיש לדת הזו. היה לי מזל שהכרתי את האיסלם לפני שהוא עלה לכותרות".

רשימת האלבומים כקט סטיבנס וכיוסוף איסלאם

כקט סטיבנס

1967: Matthew and Son

1967: New Masters

1970: Mona Bone Jakon

1970: Tea for the Tillerman

1971: Teaser and the Firecat

1972: Catch Bull at Four

1973: Foreigner

1974: Buddha and the Chocolate Box

1975: Numbers

1977: Izitso

1978: Back to Earth

כיוסוף איסלאם

2006: An Other Cup

2009: Roadsinger

2014: Tell 'Em I'm Gone

2017: The Laughing Apple

In the blackness of the night

I seem to wander endlessly

with a hope burning out deep inside

I'm a fugitive, community has driven me out

For this bad, bad world I'm beginning to doubt

I'm alone and there is no one by my side

In the blackness of the night

I see a shadow passing by

from the heels of an old soldier boy.

There's no comprimising

and his eyes are black as the sky

For this bad, bad world he is going to die.

He's alone and there is no one by his side

In the blackness of the night

I see a sparkle of a star

from the sweet silver tear of a child

and she's clutching at a photograph of long, long ago

When her parents were happy she was too young to know

she's alone and there is no one by her side

I'm alone and there is no one by my side

In the blackness of the night

I seem to wander endlessly

with a hope burning out deep inside

I'm a fugitive, community has driven me out

For this bad, bad world I'm beginning to doubt

I'm alone, and there is no one by my side

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: