חמישים שנה עברו מאז הוציא קט סטיבנס, לימים יוסוף איסלאם, את "בחשכת הליל". עכשיו הוא מחזיר אותו מהאלבום הישן New Masters לאלבומו החדש "The Laughing Apple".
"בחשכת הליל/ אני משוטט בלי סוף/ עם תקווה בוערת עמוק בפנים/ אני נמלט, הקהילה דחפה אותי החוצה/ בעולם הרע הזה, אני מתחיל לפקפק/אני לבדי ואין איש לצדי"
השיר צלח בהצלחה את חמשת העשורים מאז יצא ב-1967. גם קולו של יוסוף/ קט סטיבנס לא איבד מפריכותו, נשמע אף עמוק ואותנטי יותר בעיבוד סולידי שמשאיר אותו במחוזות השישים-שבעים.
**** בשישים-שבעים הוא נכנס לרשימות החובה שלי עם Wild World. גם Hard Headed Woman Moonshadow, Father & Son, Morning Has Broken. לפני שקראו לו קט סטיבנס, הוא היה סטיבן דימטרה ג'ורג'יו, בנם של אם ממוצא שוודי ואב ממוצא יווני שניהל מסעדה בלונדון וראה את בנו מתפתח לאחד הסינגרים-סונגרייטרים הבולטים של עידן הפולק-רוק מאז להיטו הראשון בשנת 1966 – I Love My Dog והשני – Matthew & Son של שנת כעבור 10 שנים, ואחרי הצלחת ענק, מודיע קט סטיבנס על התאסלמותו והפיכתו ליוסוף איסלם, ושהוא פורש מעסקי המוסיקה ועובר להתגורר בדובאי. בשנים האחרונות חזר להקליט ולהופיע.
הוא מודע ל"אקלים השלילי" נגד האיסלם בארה"ב. "אני חושש שהדימוי שיש לאיסלם הורס את החלקות הטובות שיש לדת הזו. היה לי מזל שהכרתי את האיסלם לפני שהוא עלה לכותרות".
רשימת האלבומים כקט סטיבנס וכיוסוף איסלאם
כקט סטיבנס
1967: Matthew and Son
1967: New Masters
1970: Mona Bone Jakon
1970: Tea for the Tillerman
1971: Teaser and the Firecat
1972: Catch Bull at Four
1973: Foreigner
1974: Buddha and the Chocolate Box
1975: Numbers
1977: Izitso
1978: Back to Earth
כיוסוף איסלאם
2006: An Other Cup
2009: Roadsinger
2014: Tell 'Em I'm Gone
2017: The Laughing Apple
In the blackness of the night
I seem to wander endlessly
with a hope burning out deep inside
I'm a fugitive, community has driven me out
For this bad, bad world I'm beginning to doubt
I'm alone and there is no one by my side
In the blackness of the night
I see a shadow passing by
from the heels of an old soldier boy.
There's no comprimising
and his eyes are black as the sky
For this bad, bad world he is going to die.
He's alone and there is no one by his side
In the blackness of the night
I see a sparkle of a star
from the sweet silver tear of a child
and she's clutching at a photograph of long, long ago
When her parents were happy she was too young to know
she's alone and there is no one by her side
I'm alone and there is no one by my side
In the blackness of the night
I seem to wander endlessly
with a hope burning out deep inside
I'm a fugitive, community has driven me out
For this bad, bad world I'm beginning to doubt
I'm alone, and there is no one by my side
