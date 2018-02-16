"אנחנו יודעים שהכל אהבה". ניסיתי להצטרף לימן בלוז בשת"פ החדש של רביד כחלני ועומר אביטל (שהקימו את ההרכב), ולבסוף ויתרתי. אין כאן לא ימן, לא בלוז ולא ג'אז. סתם שיר קצבי שמח. כחלני מזליף מעט אקצנט בשם האתניות, מוסיף מעט "טירוף" בקול צרוד. העיבוד לוקח חזק לפאנקי, אבל אין כאן מהלך מלודי שיהפוך את הקטע ליותר מאשר קצב קופצני אפרו-אמריקני, שאולי יגולם להילולה בלייב, אבל בהאזנה פשוטה נשמע כמו קצף (קצב) גלים שנמוג.

When ma Mama sing and take me be the hand,

When ma father smiles and steps in to the dance,

We know it’s all love x 2

When ma sister shouting at me don’t you dare,

Then ma other sister laughs like she don’t care

,We know it’s all love x 2

And when time is passing, and then the love grows,

we can sing this song again, we can sing this song again…

And when change is coming, and we keep moving on, We can sing this song again, we can sing this again….

Ala hele hele hele na na na na NA NA NA NA

Older brother why you hit me cause I’m small, And ma little brother catch me when i fall,

We know it’s all love x 2

When ma friends are at the studio, in the middle of the freaking night,

We know it’s all love x 2

And when time is passing, and then the love grows,

we can sing this song again, we can sing this song again…

And when change is coming, and we keep moving on, We can sing this song again, we can sing this again….

Ala hele hele hele na na na na NA NA NA NA

LaLLaLaLaLieLaLieLaLam x2 We know it’s all love x 2 LaLLaLaLaLieLaLieLaLam x2 We know it’s all love x 2

And when time is passing, and then the love grows,

we can sing this song again, we can sing this song again…

And when change is coming, and we keep moving on, We can sing this song again, we can sing this again….

Ala hele hele hele na na na na NA NA NA NA

Yemen Blues - It's All Love

