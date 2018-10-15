מיהו ליאון ברידג'ס? הוא הופיע משומקום ב-2015 עם Coming Home, שוטף כלים במסעדה מטקסס, שהמוסיקה שלו הפכה לפתע ויראלית. הוא הזכיר את סם קוק ואת אוטיס רידינג. השאלה היתה האם ברידג'ס יכול ליצור לעצמו נתיב משלו? גם השיר הזה אומר כי הבחור יכול להציג תעודת זהות מוסיקלית משלו. המפיק ריקי ריד (ג'ייסון דרולו, מארון 5) שותף בכתיבה, מסייע לייצר מרקם של אוךד סקול R & B או מה שנקרא neo-soul, אבל גם את סגנון הפאנקי נוסח ברונו מארס. הקול שלו עשיר ומלוטש – כולל פלסט, המילים – רומנטיקה מעט שמלצית. מי שיגיע לאלבומו החדש ‘Good Thing’ יגלה שהבחור מצליח להציג היבט מודרני של סול קלאסי.
Live from the funk
It's hotter than texas
Right from the jump, yeah
You got my attention
You give me that stuff
And it's such a blessin'
You and I get the light
Alone in this heaven
It's hotter than texas
Right from the jump, yeah
You got my attention
You give me that stuff
And it's such a blessin'
You and I get the light
Alone in this heaven
Ah baby, ah ah baby
Say you will, say you might
If this is wrong then nothin's right
Ah baby, ah ah baby
See yourself like I do
Oh, tonight looks good on you
Say you will, say you might
If this is wrong then nothin's right
Ah baby, ah ah baby
See yourself like I do
Oh, tonight looks good on you
Hey, mysterious
We don't have to act so serious
Be like nobody's watchin'
Only us
Baby, if it feels good then it must be
Bad how much I want you
Baby, if it feels good then it must be
Bad how much I want you
We don't have to act so serious
Be like nobody's watchin'
Only us
Baby, if it feels good then it must be
Bad how much I want you
Baby, if it feels good then it must be
Bad how much I want you
More than I choose to
I'm falling in love
And love, I ain't used to it
You give me that stuff
No I can't refuse you
If you and I in the light
It's alright, yeah
I'm falling in love
And love, I ain't used to it
You give me that stuff
No I can't refuse you
If you and I in the light
It's alright, yeah
Ah baby, ah ah baby
Say you will, say you might
If this…
Say you will, say you might
If this…
Leon Bridges - If It Feels Good
