Live from the funk

It's hotter than texas

Right from the jump, yeah

You got my attention

You give me that stuff

And it's such a blessin'

You and I get the light

Alone in this heaven

Ah baby, ah ah baby

Say you will, say you might

If this is wrong then nothin's right

Ah baby, ah ah baby

See yourself like I do

Oh, tonight looks good on you

Hey, mysterious

We don't have to act so serious

Be like nobody's watchin'

Only us

Baby, if it feels good then it must be

Bad how much I want you

Baby, if it feels good then it must be

Bad how much I want you

More than I choose to

I'm falling in love

And love, I ain't used to it

You give me that stuff

No I can't refuse you

If you and I in the light

It's alright, yeah