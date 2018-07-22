ועל כך ייאמר – אשרי המאמין. מה היינו עושים בלי אופטימסטים, שרואים אור גדול בקצה המנהרה? מאט סימונס הופך את האור להמנון התקווה הגדולה. הביטו בקליפ הקריוקי (בימוי: Beatrice Pegard) . בילדים שרים יש תקווה גדולה שהם יגדלו לעולם טוב יותר. מט סימונס כתב שיר פופ נגיש לעולם: אם נלמד מטעויות, נשתפר. השיר יוצא בעקבות הגרסה האקוסטית של סוף מאי. סימונס, איש ניו יורק, מספק פרשנות חוזרת המשפיעה על האינטימיות הטבועה במילות השיר. שימו לב להבדלים בין שתי הגרסאות. הם משמעותיים. תרגיל בהפיכת שיר אישי להמנון כללי. מכל מקום – תופס חזק. להיט פופ ללא כחל ושרק שעושה טוב בשתי הגרסאות.
We can do better/ Oh yeah, we can do better
I know it hurt bad, your mom left your dad
When you were a little girl/ You think I'm gonna leave ’cause history repeats
We've seen it around the world/ Oh, all that we're told is this will get old
We'll cheat and we'll both get hurt/ Against all the odds we'll pray to the gods
That this love works
When all we see is bad blood and mistakes/ All we hear are sad songs ’bout heartbreaks
And no matter how long it takes/ We're not gonna give up
We can do better/ Oh, we can do better/ And nothing lasts forever/ We can do better
Things can get rough, we might drink too much/ And say things we shouldn't say
Forgive and forget 'fore we go to bed/ And we're gonna be okay
Some people pretend it's not gonna end/ And then up and walk away
But that isn't me, I'm not gonna leave/ I'm here to stay
When all we see is bad blood and mistakes/ All we hear are sad songs ’bout heartbreaks
And no matter how long it takes/ We're not gonna give up
We can do better/ Oh, we can do better/And nothing lasts forever/We can do better
I'm not worried ’cause the thing is/We can do better
I know you and I are different/ We can do better
I don't wanna overthink it/We can do better
I know you and I are different/ We can do better
When all we see is bad blood and mistakes
All we hear are sad songs ’bout heartbreaks/ And no matter how long it takes
We're not gonna give up/We can do betterWe can do better
And nothing lasts forever/We can do better/We can do better
