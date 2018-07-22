ועל כך ייאמר – אשרי המאמין. מה היינו עושים בלי אופטימסטים, שרואים אור גדול בקצה המנהרה? מאט סימונס הופך את האור להמנון התקווה הגדולה. הביטו בקליפ הקריוקי (בימוי: Beatrice Pegard) . בילדים שרים יש תקווה גדולה שהם יגדלו לעולם טוב יותר. מט סימונס כתב שיר פופ נגיש לעולם: אם נלמד מטעויות, נשתפר. השיר יוצא בעקבות הגרסה האקוסטית של סוף מאי. סימונס, איש ניו יורק, מספק פרשנות חוזרת המשפיעה על האינטימיות הטבועה במילות השיר. שימו לב להבדלים בין שתי הגרסאות. הם משמעותיים. תרגיל בהפיכת שיר אישי להמנון כללי. מכל מקום – תופס חזק. להיט פופ ללא כחל ושרק שעושה טוב בשתי הגרסאות.

We can do better/ Oh yeah, we can do better

I know it hurt bad, your mom left your dad

When you were a little girl/ You think I'm gonna leave ’cause history repeats

We've seen it around the world/ Oh, all that we're told is this will get old

We'll cheat and we'll both get hurt/ Against all the odds we'll pray to the gods

That this love works

When all we see is bad blood and mistakes/ All we hear are sad songs ’bout heartbreaks

And no matter how long it takes/ We're not gonna give up

We can do better/ Oh, we can do better/ And nothing lasts forever/ We can do better

Things can get rough, we might drink too much/ And say things we shouldn't say

Forgive and forget 'fore we go to bed/ And we're gonna be okay

Some people pretend it's not gonna end/ And then up and walk away

But that isn't me, I'm not gonna leave/ I'm here to stay

When all we see is bad blood and mistakes/ All we hear are sad songs ’bout heartbreaks

And no matter how long it takes/ We're not gonna give up

We can do better/ Oh, we can do better/And nothing lasts forever/We can do better

I'm not worried ’cause the thing is/We can do better

I know you and I are different/ We can do better

I don't wanna overthink it/We can do better

I know you and I are different/ We can do better

When all we see is bad blood and mistakes

All we hear are sad songs ’bout heartbreaks/ And no matter how long it takes

We're not gonna give up/We can do betterWe can do better

And nothing lasts forever/We can do better/We can do better

Mat Simons - We Can Do Better

