מארינה מקסימיליאן עדיין גרה כאן? לפי הקליפ היא לא צריכה להיות כאן. מראה עיניים: לא בדיוק מייד אין יזראל, אבל הראשים המדברים – מקומיים. אחרי הכל, אני מבקר מוסיקה מהפרובינציה. התרגלתי לרמה מסוימת. מארינה מקסימיליאן חושבת חמשת אלפים קילומטר מעבר לים. השיר והקליפ הזה אינם יוצאים מפרובינציה מוזיקלית. כאן השקיעו כדי לשווק לעולם. למארינה יש "חולשה" להתנסות מחוץ לקופסה. מה שרואים כאן זה מפגן פוסט מודרני אקסהביציוניסטי. בצפיה ראשונה לא הקשבתי למילים. אני קולט חזותית פופ ראפ תיאטרלי. על מה מארינה שרה? על הגבר שלצידה. חבל על הזמן שלה ושלו. "היה לנו את כל זה / יודעת ששיחקתי את התפקיד שלי/ חלקנו מטרה / פעם היית הגיבור שלי/ אבל גררת אותנו לאפס". וגם: "היה לנו מחסור במשהו חיוני / כן היה לנו מחסור במשהו חיוני / זה לא סוד שאני אוהבת את החיים בחוץ / אתה אוהב את הספה". מי לא עוסק במשבר זוגיות בשירים? בני אדם מגלים מהר מאוד שלהיות ביחד זמן ארוך לא עושה להם טוב. הדורות חולפים, עניינים לא משתנים. לא חשוב בת כמה את, איך את נראית, איך את לבושה, באיזה סגנון ובאיזה דור את חיה (מרלן מונרו, אימושקה, או נציגת הדור הבא). הכמיהה היא תמיד לאותו דבר. אנחנו ממשיכים לגדול ולגדל את ילדינו על אותן האגדות: נסיכות, נסיכים ואבירים על סוס לבן, ואחר-כך מתפלאים שבחיים האמיתיים מקבלים אפס ביחסי אנוש. כשמארינה שרה את זה באנגלית, זה נשמע פחות נדוש. אבל הסיפור/ שיר משודרג על-ידי הקליפ של דניאל קמינסקי. פה הושקעה חתיכת עבודה. הסרטון ראוותני: קטעי שחור לבן בסגנון של פעם, מראות סוריאליסטיים, שלל תלבושות וכובעים, מסלולי אופנה, צבעוניות צועקת, כוריאוגרפיה. כל אלה משרתים את הנרטיב של השיר.

So many moments I waited for you/ To knock on my door and ask if I do

Alone in my home I dressed up for you/ To give me a call

Or ask if I need you/I try to move on

I try to look pretty/ I try to be good to myself with no pity

I met a good guy/ I make a good living

I buried our past/ And started forgiving

I love the life outside/ You love the sofa

I’ve got the urge to move/ You're watching Oprah

Now suddenly you/ Come out of the blue

Thought I was unready/ While waiting for you

Well I thought it through/ I thought it through\

We used to have it all/ I know I played my role

We shared a goal/ You used to be my hero

But you dragged us down to zero

You said it's just a puff/ But easily just one is not enough

You used to be my hero/ But you dragged us down to zero

When I was a girl It seemed so mysterious/ Why didn’t it work

While we were so serious/ As if the darkness

Was part of our pact/ And now as a woman

I see that in fact/ Our beautiful love

Was only potential/ We had a lack of

Something essential/ Yes we had a lack

Of something essential/ It's not confidential that

I love the life outside/ You love the sofa

I've got the urge to move/ You're watching Oprah

Now suddenly you/ Come out of the blue

Thought I was unready/ While waiting for you

Well I thought it through/ I thought it through

We used to have it all/ I know I played my role

We shared a goal/ You used to be my hero

But you dragged us down to zero

You said it's just a puff/ But easily just one is not enough

You used to be my hero/ But you dragged us down to zero

You you you it's always about you/ For years I believed it was true

I was seeing you in every painting/ In every corner or clue

Thinking in loops/ Sinking into/ Dreaming about you

C'mon wake up/ I got better things to do/ Got better things to do

Marina Maximilian - Zero

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: