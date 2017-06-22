מיילי סיירוס מתבגרת יפה. הטירוף הסקסי נשאר מאחור. היא שרה על מה שחשקה נפשה לשנות ומגלה מעורבות חברתית ודאגה לשלום העולם. היא מדברת בשיר על הכחדת הדבורים בעולמנו, האחראים הראשיים להאבקה של פרחים, אסון טבע שהוא חלק מהקטסטרופה האקולוגית בעולם.

"Inspired" הוא שיר על השראה שספגה מאביה. היא מעודדת את מאזיניה להתעלות על עצמם, להיות טובים יותר ממה שהם ע"י אימוץ מקורת ההשראה שלהם. היא נוגעת בטקסט בנושאים סביבתיים ובבריאות הנפש.

המוסיקה נמצאת באזורי הקאנטרי, אולד סקול מיוסיק מהסוג המשובח. סיירוס שרה את המנגינה הנוגה בהזדהות וברגישות. המעבר בין טון מאופק לדרמטי – חזק. היתה כאן השראה.

**** "Inspired" שהוקלט בעיר הולדתה של מיילי, נשוויל, בוצע על ידה לראשונה בקונצרט “One Love Manchester”, למען נפגעי הפיגוע במנצ'סטר (צפו בוידיאו) . חלק מההכנסות מהשיר נתרמו לארגון The Happy Hippie Foundation אשר ייסדה מיילי עצמה לפני שלוש שנים ואשר מסייע ותומך בנוער בסיכון.

I'm writing down my dreams, all I'd like to see

Starting with the bees or else they're gonna die

There won't be no trees or air for us to breathe

I'll start feeling mad, but then I feel inspired

Thinking about the days coming home with dirty feet

From playing with my dad all day in the creek

He somehow has a way of knowing what to say

So when I'm feeling sad, he makes me feel inspired

[Chorus]

We are meant for more

You're the handle on the door that opens up to change

I know that sounds so strange, to think

We are meant for more

Pull the handle on the door that opens up to change

I know that sounds so strange

'Cause you've always felt so small, but know you aren't at all

And I hope you feel inspired

Oh, I hope you feel inspired

דירוג: