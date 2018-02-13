רצף הרהורים שעבר אצל מלאבס על אהבה: היתה לו מחשבה, שכאשר אתה אוהב מישהי, אתה מת. עכשיו הוא בסדר, כבר לא חושב עליה כשלו. הזמר מצליח להעביר את התחושה, כשהוא מהרהר על מה שעבר עליו. הקול משדר את המחשבה והתחושה במנעד הגבוה. המנגינה המצוינת, נגינת הפסנתר ומקצב האמצע מתלכדים למבע פנימי שמספר את הסיפור בדרגת אמינות גבוהה. מלאבס ממשיך לשיר את שירי האהבה של ליאנה ק. רוז, יוצרת ממוצא קנדי. הוא מצליח לשדר את מטען התחושות שנצבר בעטיים של היחסים הטראומטיים. החיבור מוליד בלדות פופ אמוציונאליות מקוריות, מהסוג שאינן שכיחות במקומותינו.

Since long ago

I've had this thought that when you love someone, you die.

In your resurrect you now belong to her

Combine to simplify

And if she forgets, you let her know that she's forgotten how to love

Fools think walls will make us who we are

And breaking them for windows only breaks us down to scars

I want you to know I'm fine now fine now

I want you to know I'm fine now

I don't think of you as mine now

Mine now

And I love you as you fly away

I let you leave

I needed a minute to think about what you said

And while the sun came up, my tears they didn't help

What you'd done to my head

I let you leave

I right away regretted I should've told you I wish you hadn't said it

Cause it left me in a dream state in the sun

Knowing just how right you are and have been all along.

Chorus: I want you..

How could I forget the way you hold me

Just tight enough to let me grow

I couldn't tell then how much your love has

Let me stand warm under the snow

I want you to know I'm fine now fine now

I want you to know I'm fine now

I don't think of you as mine now

Mine now

And I love you as you fly away

And I love you as you fly away

I let you leave

When I was ready you came back to our bed

I don't regret it and

I'll take my lifetime to think about what you said

Mellabes - Fine Now

