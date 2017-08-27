מה עוד אפשר לספר על אהבה נכזבת? נוה גדג' שרה "האש בליבי דועכת/ עמוק בתוכי לא יכולה להפסיק לצרוח/ רק רוצה לשרוף את הזיכרון שלך". רוצה לשרוף, אבל לא יכולה. יצא לה גם משפט פחות טוב כמו "האהבה היא משחק אבל אנחנו לא משחקים". נוה נמצאת הגבול בין טקסט אמין לפשטני. סערת הרגשות מתורגמת לטון נינוח, לא דרמטי. קצב מוביל ברוגע אל נתיב פופ אמצע קליט שמתיידד בהאזנה ראשונה. דווקא השירה המאופקת באנגלית משדרת את המתחולל פנימה. היא מזכירה זמרות פופ קאנטרי מהשורה הראשונה באקצנט משובח, בשירה מהוקצעת, בהפקה פונקציונלית משדרגת. השליטה שלה בקול, אי הגלישה למסלול דרמטי משרתת אותה ואת השיר. אין לי מושג איך בונים זמרת פופ משובחת באנגלית בזירה המקומית. מצד שני אני מעלה כנראה שאלת תם – האם שיר כזה לא יכול להיות מיוצא לחו"ל, אפילו ללא תווית כחול לבן? למה לא לנסות?

See it every time I'm dreaming/ Love's a game but we're not playing / I could never see it coming with you / The fire in my heart's not fading/ Deep inside I can't stop screaming / I just wanna burn the memory of you

Did you know did you know? / It's impossible to let you go / Even when I'm with him I'm still craving you/ Did you know did you know? / Your scent still lingers on the pillow / And even when I'm with him I'm still seeing you

When I think of you/ It breaks my heart in two / I don't know where to go where to run / When I think of you / It breaks my heart in two / I don't know where to go where to run

I hear a constant whisper calling/ A ghostly thought that keeps on fighting / If only i could see it coming with you / See it every time I'm dreaming / Love's a game but we're not playing / I just wanna burn the memory of you / Did you know did you know? / It's impossible to let you go / Even when I'm with him I'm still craving you/ Did you know did you know? / Your scent still lingers on the pillow / And even when I'm with him I'm still seeing you/ Did you know did you know?/ It's impossible to let you go / Even when I'm with him I'm still craving you

Don't know where to go/ Don't know where to go

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: