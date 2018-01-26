את "Wild Is the Wind" כתבו דימיטרי טיומקין ונד וושינגטון. הוא הוקלט במקור על ידי ג 'וני מתיס עבור הסרט 1957 Wild Is the Wind. הוא היה אחד מתוך חמישה שירים מועמד לפרס האוסקר. גרסת מתיס הגיעה למקום ה -22 במצעד הבילבורד.
השיר הוקלט פעמים רבות, בין הביצועים הבולטים – זה של נינה סימון, תחילה באלבום הופעה חיה Nina Simone at Town Hall משנת 1959. ולאחר מכן בהקלטה אולפן שנכנסה לאלבום בשם הזה ב-1966. סימון, בטון נמוך ובגרסה איטת לקחה את השיר לחלקה המאוד אישית שלה.
דייויד בואי הקליט גרסה שלו לאלבומוו – Station to Station משנת 1976. בואי העריץ את סגנון השירה של נינה סימון, והפגישה איתה לוס אנג 'לס בשנת 1975, היוותה השראה להקליט את השיר. בין גרסאות הכיסוי הבולטות הנוספות של השיר המצוין – גם זו של ג'ורג' מייקל.
Love me, love me, love me, love me
Say you do
Let me fly away
With you
For my love is like
The wind
And wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
Give me more
Than one caress
Satisfy this
Hungriness
Let the wind
Blow through your heart
For wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
You
Touch me
I hear the sound
Of mandolins
You
Kiss me
With your kiss
My life begins
You're spring to me
All things
To me
Don't you know you're
Life itself
Like a leaf clings
To the tree
Oh my darling,
Cling to me
For we're like creatures
Of the wind
Wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
You
Touch me
I hear the sound
Of mandolins
You
Kiss me
With your kiss
My life begins
You're spring to me
All things
To me
Don't you know you're
Life itself
Like a leaf clings
To the tree
Oh my darling,
Cling to me
For we're like creatures
In the wind
And wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
Wild is the wind
Writer/s: NED WASHINGTON, DIMITRI TIOMKIN
Wild Is The Wind – דיוויד בואי
