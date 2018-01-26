את "Wild Is the Wind" כתבו דימיטרי טיומקין ונד וושינגטון. הוא הוקלט במקור על ידי ג 'וני מתיס עבור הסרט 1957 Wild Is the Wind. הוא היה אחד מתוך חמישה שירים מועמד לפרס האוסקר. גרסת מתיס הגיעה למקום ה -22 במצעד הבילבורד.

השיר הוקלט פעמים רבות, בין הביצועים הבולטים – זה של נינה סימון, תחילה באלבום הופעה חיה Nina Simone at Town Hall משנת 1959. ולאחר מכן בהקלטה אולפן שנכנסה לאלבום בשם הזה ב-1966. סימון, בטון נמוך ובגרסה איטת לקחה את השיר לחלקה המאוד אישית שלה.

דייויד בואי הקליט גרסה שלו לאלבומוו – Station to Station משנת 1976. בואי העריץ את סגנון השירה של נינה סימון, והפגישה איתה לוס אנג 'לס בשנת 1975, היוותה השראה להקליט את השיר. בין גרסאות הכיסוי הבולטות הנוספות של השיר המצוין – גם זו של ג'ורג' מייקל.

Love me, love me, love me, love me

Say you do

Let me fly away

With you

For my love is like

The wind

And wild is the wind

Wild is the wind

Give me more

Than one caress

Satisfy this

Hungriness

Let the wind

Blow through your heart

For wild is the wind

Wild is the wind

You

Touch me

I hear the sound

Of mandolins

You

Kiss me

With your kiss

My life begins

You're spring to me

All things

To me

Don't you know you're

Life itself

Like a leaf clings

To the tree

Oh my darling,

Cling to me

For we're like creatures

Of the wind

Wild is the wind

Wild is the wind

Wild is the wind

Writer/s: NED WASHINGTON, DIMITRI TIOMKIN

Wild Is The Wind – דיוויד בואי

