סטינג כתב את השיר אודות הסופר ההומוסקסואל קוונטין קריספ ועל חוויותיו כאדם נודד. קריספ נטש את לונדון לטובת ניו-יורק ב-1986. סטינג בילה במחיצתו ימים אחדים. "כתבתי את השיר לחבר שלי שעבר מלנדון לדירה קטנה מושכרת בניו יורק. הוא היה בשנות השבעים שלו, זמן בו אנשים בגיל הזה אינם עושים שינויים מרחיקי לכת בחייהם.

. סטינג נזכר כי התמלא געגועים הביתה כאשר לראשונה עבר לניו יורק. הוא חיפש פאבים אנגליים כדי לטעום משהו מתחושה של בית. "הייתי יוצא לאחד מאותם פאבים בשבת בבוקר כדי לצפות במשחקי כדורגל ששודרו באמצעות לוויין. יכולת ללגום בירה אנגלית ומארוחת בוקר אנגלית וגם להתחכך באנגלי ממנצ'סטר, ליברפול, לונדון או ניוקאסל ולקלל יחד איתו את השופט ששרק אופסייד. אלה היו ימים שנכנסו לשיר.

סטינג רצה עיבוד אקלקטי לשיר, מיקס שיעביר את מגוון הצלילים של ניו-יורק. "זה התחיל במקצב רגאיי, ואז נוסף מעבר באוריינטציה קלאסית בנגינת כינורות וצ'מבלו, גם ג'אז. ברנפורד מרסליס ניגן סקסופון. רציתי להמחיש איזושהי תחושה של מי שמטייל ברחובות ניו יורק וחולף על פני אירועים מוסיקליים שונים". דיוויד פינצ'ר ביים את הוידיאו בהשתתפות קריספ עצמו.

האלבום: Nothing Like the Sun, 1987

I don't drink coffee I take tea, my dear

I like my toast done on one side

And you can hear it in my accent when I talk

I'm an Englishman in New York

You see me walking down Fifth Avenue

A walking cane here at my side

I take it everywhere I walk

I'm an Englishman in New York

Whoa, I'm an alien

I'm a legal alien

I'm an Englishman in New York

Whoa, I'm an alien

I'm a legal alien

I'm an Englishman in New York

If manners maketh man as someone said

He's the hero of the day

It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile

Be yourself no matter what they say

Whoa. I'm an alien

I'm a legal alien

I'm an Englishman in New York

Whoa. I'm an alien

I'm a legal alien

I'm an Englishman in New York

Modesty, propriety can lead to notoriety

But you could end up as the only one

Gentleness, sobriety are rare in this society

At night a candle's brighter than the sun

Takes more than combat gear to make a man

Takes more than a license for a gun

Confront your enemies, avoid them when you can

A gentleman will walk but never run

If manners maketh man as someone said

He's the hero of the day

It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Writer/s: GORDON SUMNER, PAUL HUTSCH

Englishman in New York Sting

