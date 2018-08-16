עדן בן זקן מנסה To Refresh את Fresh, להיט ריתם נ' בלוז של Kool & the Gang משנת 1984. האם זמרת ישראלית מסוגלת להעניק חיים חדשים לשיר המזוהה לחלוטין עם ז'אנר של המוסיקה השחורה לדורותיה? נתחיל בצפירת ארגעה. לא קרה שומדבר שיגרום לי להחליף את המקור בכיסוי. המפיקים המוסיקליים של השיר ניסו לשמור על רוח המקור בצליל פאנקי, הצליל אמנם יותר עשיר טכנית באוריינטציה של EDM, אבל במהות – עולם הריתם נ' בלוז והסול לא יתעורר לבוקר חדש. לעדן בן זקן יש קול חזק. כאן הוא נשמע אפילו בדיקציה צורמנית משהו, נטול הבעת עומק. מה הערך המוסף? התשובה על השאלה מעבירה אותי לתחום אחר: שיווק מוסיקה. אנשיה של בן זקן אולי מבינים הרבה יותר טוב מכותב שורות אלו מהו הערך המוסף השיווקי שבקאבר ללהיט סול פאנקי מהשמונים, שהביצוע שלו לא ממש מרעיד את אמות הסיפים. היא לא הפכה את השיר ליותר Fresh לעומת ה – Fresh המקורי. כלומר: אני מעדיף את הסווינג וה – feel האותנטי על פני זה. הקליפ מצולם כמו מסלול אופנה משעמם של יפות ויפים, מה שמעלה אצלי שוב את השאלה – למה השיר הזה?

קליפ: גיא שגיא

Conversation is going ’round

People talking ’bout the girl who's come to town

Lovely lady pretty as can be

No one knows her name she's just a mystery

I have seen her maybe once or twice

One thing I can say thought she's very nice

She's a lady one I really want to know

Somehow I've got to let my feeling show

(She's fresh, fresh) exciting

She's so exciting to me

(She's fresh, fresh) exciting

She's so inviting to me, yeah

I've been thinking about the way you walk

Baby I like the way you talk

Tell you something I really can't hide

Heaven must have sent you to be by my side

Fresh and lovely, like a dream come true

I'll give anything to spend the night with you

What a feeling and I can't stop it baby

Miss frisky lady take me away

(She's fresh, fresh) exciting

She's so exciting to me

(She's fresh, fresh) exciting

So inviting to me, yeah

Fresh as a summer breeze

She'll take you by surprise

She means so much to me

I'll do whatever to make her mine, baby

Oh, yeah

Ooh, la la la la la, to me, she's fresh

(She's fresh, she's so fresh)

Fresh as a summer breeze

(She's so fresh, she's so fresh)

(She's fresh, she's so fresh)

She means so much to me

(She's so fresh, she's so fresh)