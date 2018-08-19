זה אינו השיר הגרוע ביותר שפול מקרטני הוציא עד היום. מצד שני זה רחוק מלהיות אחד השירים הטובים שלו. "Fuh You" הוא הסינגל השלישי שיצא מאלבום הסולו ה -17 של פול מקרטני – Egypt Station. קדמו לה את הסינגלים “I Don’t Know” ו “Come on to Me”, אשר יצאו חודשיים קודם לכן. ת השיר כתב מקרטני עם Ryan Tedder (מלהקת OneRepublic), שגם הפיק.
במונחים של פול מקרטני זה אם לא ממש טוב, זה מאכזב. הטקסט? Fuh You נשמע כמו תכסיס זול כדי לקבל תשומת לב. באמת, בגיל שלו למה לא להגיד "אני רק רוצה לזיין אותך" מקרטני חושש לפוצץ את הפוטנציאל של הקריירה שלו על ידי פגיעה באנשים דווקא בגיל 76? מקרטני רוצה מאוד להוכיח שהוא יצירתי אחרי כל השנים. אחרי השיר הזה, לא בטוח שזה בגדר יהרג ובל יעבור. יש כאן משהו מהקו המלודי שאפיין את מקרטני שאחרי הביטלס במיוחד במעבר, ועדיין זה אינו המאסטרפיס שמצפים ממנו.
Come on baby now, let me look at you
Talking ’bout yourself, try to tell the truth
I could stay up half the night, trying to crack your code
I could stay up half the night, but I'd rather hit the road
On the night that I met you, I was on the town
On the night that I met you
I just wanna know how you feel
Want a love that's so proud and real
You make me wanna go out and steal
I just want it fuh you, I just want it fuh you
Come on baby now, help me work it out
I won't let you down so you don't need to shout
I could stay up half the night, playing with your head
I could stay up half the night, but I'd rather go to bed
On the night that I met you, I was on the town
On the night that I met you
I just wanna know how you feel
Want a love that's so proud and real
You make me wanna go out and steal
I just want it fuh you, I just want it fuh you
And everyday, in every way
And everyday, in every way
I just wanna know how you feel
Want a love that's so proud and real
You make me wanna go out and steal
I just want it fuh you, I just want it fuh you
I just wanna know how you feel
Want a love that's so proud and real
You make me wanna go out and steal
I just want it fuh you
