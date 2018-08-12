מה אנחנו מסתירים? מה אנו מגלים? שואלת פינק שאלות הנוגעות ליחסיה עם בן הזוג. מה לא בסדר איתי, איתך, מעמידים פנים, משחקים אותו משחק טפשי. התבוננתי בקליפ. פינק צועדת עם רקדניה ברחובות (יש כאן אנרגיות שאינן קשורות לתוכן). השיר הוא מתוך אלבומה Beautiful Trauma, שיצא בשנה שעברה. השיר התשיעי באלבום הזה נותן לנו את פינק בסגנונה המוכר. השיר מצביע על מצב, שבו אתה אף פעם לא יכול באמת לדעת הכל על אדם, וכיצד תמיד יהיו דברים שלעולם לא תדע. הפקת הדאנס פופ האנרגתית פונה יותר לרגליים מאשר לראש. עם זאת, פינק מספיק מיומנת כדי שהטקסט יגיע. לא שיר שייכנס למצעד שירי האיכות של השנה, אבל כפופ – פינק כמו תמיד משחקת אותה בגדול.
What do we reveal?
Make that decision every day
What is wrong with me
It's what's wrong with you
There's just so much I wanna say
I like to make-believe with you
Da, da, da, da, do, do, do
That we always speak the truth ish
I like how we pretend the same
Da, da, da, da, do, do, do
Play this silly little game
Hey!
Da, da, da, da, do, do, do
That we always speak the truth ish
I like how we pretend the same
Da, da, da, da, do, do, do
Play this silly little game
Hey!
I've got some things to say
'Cause there's a lot that you don't know
It's written on my face
It's gonna be hard to swallow
(Everybody's got a secret)
I got some things to say
(Everybody's got a secret)
'Cause there's a lot that you don't know
(Everybody's got a secret)
It's written on my face
(Everybody's got a secret)
'Cause there's a lot that you don't know
It's written on my face
It's gonna be hard to swallow
(Everybody's got a secret)
I got some things to say
(Everybody's got a secret)
'Cause there's a lot that you don't know
(Everybody's got a secret)
It's written on my face
(Everybody's got a secret)
I let the walls come down
I let the monster out
And it's coming after me (after me)
Do you feel exposed
Where it hurts the most?
Can you wear it on your sleeve?
I let the monster out
And it's coming after me (after me)
Do you feel exposed
Where it hurts the most?
Can you wear it on your sleeve?
