מה אנחנו מסתירים? מה אנו מגלים? שואלת פינק שאלות הנוגעות ליחסיה עם בן הזוג. מה לא בסדר איתי, איתך, מעמידים פנים, משחקים אותו משחק טפשי. התבוננתי בקליפ. פינק צועדת עם רקדניה ברחובות (יש כאן אנרגיות שאינן קשורות לתוכן). השיר הוא מתוך אלבומה Beautiful Trauma, שיצא בשנה שעברה. השיר התשיעי באלבום הזה נותן לנו את פינק בסגנונה המוכר. השיר מצביע על מצב, שבו אתה אף פעם לא יכול באמת לדעת הכל על אדם, וכיצד תמיד יהיו דברים שלעולם לא תדע. הפקת הדאנס פופ האנרגתית פונה יותר לרגליים מאשר לראש. עם זאת, פינק מספיק מיומנת כדי שהטקסט יגיע. לא שיר שייכנס למצעד שירי האיכות של השנה, אבל כפופ – פינק כמו תמיד משחקת אותה בגדול.

על האלבום Beautiful Trauma

What do we reveal?

Make that decision every day

What is wrong with me

It's what's wrong with you

There's just so much I wanna say

I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

Hey!

I've got some things to say

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

It's written on my face

It's gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody's got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody's got a secret)

'Cause there's a lot that you don't know

(Everybody's got a secret)

It's written on my face

(Everybody's got a secret)

I let the walls come down

I let the monster out

And it's coming after me (after me)

Do you feel exposed

Where it hurts the most?

Can you wear it on your slee ve?

