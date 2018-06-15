הסנסציה המתוקה משוגרת עם נופים טרופיים, מטוסי מנהלים, ישבנים נוטפי סקס. סוויט סנסיישן הולך עם גוד ויבריישן. סקסי יותר, גבוה יותר. פסגת המצ'ואיזם המיני השחור הול עם קולות רבי תשווקה או במילים: "Nobody do it like you do that for me". ביטים אלקטרוניים, ציטוטים משירים מוכרים, קלישאות, מנגינה לוכדת. לפעמים בא לי להגיד אנטי מוסיקה. אז יספרו לי שהעם אוהב את זה. מאה מיליון צפיות. פלו רידה לא עושה חשבון לאף מבקר מוסיקה. הוא הולך על הנוסחאות הטובות ביותר של ה – good vibration. מה הבעיה – יש לו כל מה שהוא רוצה: "I got the wild ones, high ones, fly ones/ Do or die ones, even shy ones". אלקטרוניק דאנס פוגש את ההיפ הופ בצומת הכי נכון. שנתווכח עם להיטי האינסטנט האלה? זה חם, זה מתוק You're such a hot temptation/ It's such a sweet sensation.

It's such a good vibration/It's such a sweet sensation

You're such a hot temptation/ It's such a sweet sensation

I got the wild ones, high ones, fly ones/ Do or die ones, even shy ones

Hook, one, two, get to me, they going through, back to me

Nobody do it like you do that for me/ Sheesh, don't blow half on the half top treats

Less talkin', let's 'cation at South Beach/ Do some loose, wassup, I broke the leash

Yeah, yeah, yeah

You got all three eyes on the prize/ Right now, right now, right now

I got a real good thing on the rise/ Right now, right now, right now

And it's worth every bit of my time/ Right now, right now, right now

I'm revved up, GTA/ I'm tryna see you right now, what's your ETA?

It's such a good vibration/ It's such a sweet sensation

You're such a hot temptation/ It's such a sweet sensation

I got a payphone and a play phone/ I gotta get it, baby, I could never stay long

I'm day one, hit ’em with the A1, sauce/ Since day one, not the A1s, false

It's a vibe, it's a vibe/ Rockin' the champagne flute, hit the lights

Feelin' like a damn good time to be alive/You lookin' like a snack, shawty, pull it to the side

You got all three eyes on the prize/ Right now, right now, right now

I got a real good thing on the rise/ Right now, right now, right now

And it's worth every bit of my time/ Right now, right now, right now

I'm revved up, GTA/ I'm tryna see you right now, what's your ETA?

It's such a good vibration/ It's such a sweet sensation

You're such a hot temptation/ It's such a sweet sensation

It's such a sweet sensation/It's such a sweet sensation

Flo Rida - Sweet Sensation

