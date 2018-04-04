במהלך המפגשים בין חברי פליטווד מק על האלבום Rumours, האלבום המצליח ביותר של הלהקה, כול החברים היו בתהליכים של פרידות: סטיבי ניקס ולינדזי בקינגהאם, ג'ון וקריסטין מקווי , מיק פליטווד עם אשתו ג'ני בויד. כולם צרכו הרבה סמים. במצב זה, רוב כתיבת השירים היתה על בסיס אישי. סטיבי ניקס כתב את השיר הזה באולפן הסמוך בו התנהלו הסאשנים של הלהקה, שם הקליטו באותה עת חברי Sly Stone. באולפן היתה מיטה גדולה חצי עגולה והקירות עטויים קטיפה אדומה – אווירה נהדרת לשיר על חלומות.

"חלומות" היה סוג של הגשמת חלום של סטיבי ניקס. זה השיר היחיד שהגיע למקום הראשון במצעד האמריקאי. ניקס בראיון ל"דיילי מייל" ב -16 באוקטובר 2009: "אני זוכרת את הלילה שכתבתי 'חלומות'. נכנסתי פנימה והושטתי קלטת של השיר ללינדזי, זה היה טייק ראשוני , רק אני שרתי סולו ונגנתי בפסנתר. אף על פי שהוא היה בימים קשים נגדי, לינדזי ניגן בשיר והשרה אווירה טובה. מה שקרה בינינו היה עצוב, היינו זוג שלא יכולנו להמשיך יחד, אבל כמוסיקאים, עדיין כיבדנו זה את זה – והוצאנו ביחד כמה שירים מבריקים".

כשניקס ניגנה ללינדזי את השיר על פסנתר בפעם הראשונה, הוא חשב שהשיר מאוד משעמם. אבל בגאונותו, לינדזי הצליח להפוך את השיר למורכב ומיוחד, שונה לחלוטין מהגרסה המקורית של ניקס.

פליטווד מק – Rumours

Now here you go again, you say/You want your freedom/ Well who am I to keep you down/ It's only right that you should/ Play the way you feel it/ But listen carefully to the sound/ Of your loneliness/ Like a heartbeat drives you mad/ In the stillness of remembering what you had/ And what you lost, and what you had, and what you lost

Thunder only happens when it's raining/ Players only love you when they're playing/ Say women they will come and they will go/ When the rain washes you clean, you'll know, you'll know

Now here I go again, I see the crystal visions/I keep my visions to myself, it's only me/ Who wants to wrap around your dreams and,/ Have you any dreams you'd like to sell?/ Dreams of loneliness,/ Like a heartbeat, drives you mad/ In the stillness of remembering, what you had,/ And what you lost and what you had and what you lost

Thunder only happens when it's raining/ Players only love you when they're playing/ Women, they will come and they will go/ When the rain washes you clean, you'll know

Thunder only happens when it's raining/ Players only love you when they're playing/ Say, women, they will come and they will go/ When the rain washes you clean, you'll know

You'll know, you will know, you'll know

Writer/s: STEVIE NICKS

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: