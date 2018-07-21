דיר באלאק. אני רוצה להתחתן, לחיות איתך לתת לך הכל, אבל תיזהר לא לפגוע בי. המזהירה – Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, שם במה – קארדי בי. ראפרית. החלה כחשפנית באינטרנט, אוריינטציה של אני ללא פילטרים. חברת הריאליטי הטלוויזיוני של Love & Hip Hop: New York, בערוץ VH1. מאז שחתמה עם "אטלנטיק" ב-2017, היא כבר הרבה יותר מאשר סלב באינטרנט. שירים שהולכים לפניה: "Bodak Yellow", "I Like It". חזק בצמרת. עושה שיאי מכירות לפי דיווחי הבילבורד. הסינגל הזה ימשיך את המומנטום.

"היזהר" משמש אזהרה לבן זוג של קרדי. היא לא תישאר בסביבתו, אם הוא ימשיך לשכב עם נשים אחרות. זהו הסינגל השלישי מInvasion of Privacy, לאחר "Bodak Yellow" ו- "Bartier Cardi".היה ספקולציות כי השיר היה מכוון לארוס אופסט. קארדי הכחישה נמרצות. לעצם העניין: המשפט I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit, מציין משפחות המשמשות דוגמא בארה"ב למשפחות מאושרות של מפורסמים המופעים על מגזינים פופולאריים. קארדי מבהירה כי להיות נבגדת – פוגע בשני הצדדים. בגלל זה, היא בחרה לא לנקום על מישהו שבוגד בעצמו. זו לא תהיה שיטת הפעולה שלה. "היזהר" הוא ראפ ישיר, חזק מעודד נשים לדרוש את מהגבר שאיתן דרישות שאינן משתמעות לשתי פנים.

החצי השני של הקליפ מתמקד סביב מותו של הבעל. קרדי B נראית לבושה בשחור, עם שפתון שחור, איפור שחור, כובע שחור, כפפות שחורות ורעלה שחורה. היא נראית מדהימה בתצלומים האלה. הראפרית מברונקס מציגה כאן ראפ רך ומיוחד יוצא דופן מהחומר ששמענו ממנה עד כה. שווה להמשיך לעקוב אחריה בשנים הבאות.

Yeah

Be careful, be careful, be careful with me

Yeah, look

I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit

But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha shit

Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit

Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit

Man, I thought you would've learned your lesson

'Bout likin' pictures, not returnin' texts

I guess it's fine, man, I get the message

You still stutter after certain questions

You keep in contact with certain exes

Do you, though, trust me, nigga, it's cool, though

Said that you was workin', but you're out here chasin' culo

And putas, chillin' poolside, livin' two lives

I could've did what you did to me to you a few times

But if I did decide to slide, find a nigga

Fuck him, suck his dick, you would've been pissed

But that's not my M.O., I'm not that type of bitch

And karma for you is gon' be who you end up with

Don't make me sick, nigga

The only man, baby, I adore

I gave you everything, what's mine is yours

I want you to live your life of course

But I hope you get what you dyin' for

Be careful with me, do you know what you doin'?

Whose feelings that you hurtin' and bruisin'?

You gon' gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?

Be careful with me

Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warnin'

Be careful with me

Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it

Be careful with me

Care for me, care for me

Always said that you'd be there for me, there for me

Boy, you better treat me carefully, carefully, look

I was here before all of this

Guess you actin' out now, you got an audience

Tell me where your mind is, drop a pin, what's the coordinates?

You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon' be misfortunate, nigga

Tell me, this love's got you this fucked up in the head

You want some random bitch up in your bed?

She don't even know your middle name, watch her ’cause she might steal your chain

You don't want someone who loves you instead? I guess not though

It's blatant disrespect, you nothin' like the nigga I met

Talk to me crazy and you quick to forget

You even got me trippin', you got me lookin' in the mirror different

Thinkin' I'm flawed because you inconsistent

Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt

It's gon' hurt me to hate you, but lovin' you's worse

It all stops so abrupt, we start switchin' it up

Teach me to be like you so I can not give a fuck

Free to mess with someone else, I wish these feelings could melt

'Cause you don't care about a thing except your mothafuckin' self

You make me sick, nigga

The only man, baby, I adore

I gave you everything, what's mine is yours

I want you to live your life of course

But I hope you get what you dyin' for

Be careful with me, do you know what you doin'?

Whose feelings that you're hurtin' and bruisin'?

You gon' gain the whole world

But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?

Be careful with me

Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warnin'

Be careful with me

Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it

Be careful with me

Cardi B - Be Careful

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: