השיר הוקלט במקור בסגנון ג'אז של שנות העשרים על ידי ג 'קי דשנון לאלבום New Arrangement שיצא ב-1975. דשנון כתבה את השיר עם דונה וייס. לדברי דשנון, היא קיבלה את הרעיון לשיר לאחר שצפתה בסרט Now Voyager בכיכובה של בטי דיוויס. דיוויס כתבה לקים קארנס ולכותבי השיר שהיא מעריצה של השיר ומודה להם על שהפכו אותה לחלק מהיסטוריה המודרנית. אחת הסיבות שהשחקנית האגדית אהבה את השיר היא שנכדתה חשבה שסבתה שלה "מגניבה" משום שכתבו עליה שיר.
דונה וייס היא שהעבירה את השיר לקארנס, אשר נעזרה במפיק שלה, ואל גאריי, כדי להפוך אותו ללהיט בעיבוד חדש. (מקום ראשון בארה"ב ב-1981 משך 9 שבועות) שיר נעשה שימוש בצליל של סינתיסייזר שנקרא Sequential Circuits Prophet-5, ששירת היטב את העיבוד החדש. קארנס ציינה את נגינתו של ביל קומו בקלידים ותרומתו לעיבוד. השיר זכה בגראמי ב -1981 בקטגוריית "הקלטת השנה", ונחשב לאחד מרבי המכר של שנות השמונים. קולה המחוספס של קארנס הטעה מאזינים רבים להאמין כי רוד סטיוארט הוא הסולן של השיר.
Her hair is Harlow gold
Her lips are sweet surprise
Her hands are never cold
She got Bette Davis eyes
She'll turn the music on you
You won't have to think twice
She's pure as New York snow
She got Bette Davis eyes
And she'll tease you, she'll unease you
All the better just to please you
She's precocious, and she knows just
What it takes to make a pro blush
She got Greta Garbo's standoff sighs, she's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll let you take her home
It whets her appetite
She'll lay you on the throne
She got Bette Davis eyes
She'll take a tumble on you
Roll you like you were dice
Until you come out blue
She's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll expose you, when she snows you
Off your feet with the crumbs she throws you
She's ferocious and she knows just
What it takes to make a pro blush
All the boys think she's a spy, she's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll tease you, she'll unease you
All the better just to please you
She's precocious, and she knows just
What it takes to make a pro blush
All the boys think she's a spy, she's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll tease you
She'll unease you
Just to please you
She's got Bette Davis eyes
She'll expose you
When she snows you
'Cause she knows you, she's got Bette Davis Eyes
Writer/s: DONNA WEISS, JACKIE DE SHANNON
