השיר הוקלט במקור בסגנון ג'אז של שנות העשרים על ידי ג 'קי דשנון לאלבום New Arrangement שיצא ב-1975. דשנון כתבה את השיר עם דונה וייס. לדברי דשנון, היא קיבלה את הרעיון לשיר לאחר שצפתה בסרט Now Voyager בכיכובה של בטי דיוויס. דיוויס כתבה לקים קארנס ולכותבי השיר שהיא מעריצה של השיר ומודה להם על שהפכו אותה לחלק מהיסטוריה המודרנית. אחת הסיבות שהשחקנית האגדית אהבה את השיר היא שנכדתה חשבה שסבתה שלה "מגניבה" משום שכתבו עליה שיר.

דונה וייס היא שהעבירה את השיר לקארנס, אשר נעזרה במפיק שלה, ואל גאריי, כדי להפוך אותו ללהיט בעיבוד חדש. (מקום ראשון בארה"ב ב-1981 משך 9 שבועות) שיר נעשה שימוש בצליל של סינתיסייזר שנקרא Sequential Circuits Prophet-5, ששירת היטב את העיבוד החדש. קארנס ציינה את נגינתו של ביל קומו בקלידים ותרומתו לעיבוד. השיר זכה בגראמי ב -1981 בקטגוריית "הקלטת השנה", ונחשב לאחד מרבי המכר של שנות השמונים. קולה המחוספס של קארנס הטעה מאזינים רבים להאמין כי רוד סטיוארט הוא הסולן של השיר.

Her hair is Harlow gold

Her lips are sweet surprise

Her hands are never cold

She got Bette Davis eyes

She'll turn the music on you

You won't have to think twice

She's pure as New York snow

She got Bette Davis eyes

And she'll tease you, she'll unease you

All the better just to please you

She's precocious, and she knows just

What it takes to make a pro blush

She got Greta Garbo's standoff sighs, she's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll let you take her home

It whets her appetite

She'll lay you on the throne

She got Bette Davis eyes

She'll take a tumble on you

Roll you like you were dice

Until you come out blue

She's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll expose you, when she snows you

Off your feet with the crumbs she throws you

She's ferocious and she knows just

What it takes to make a pro blush

All the boys think she's a spy, she's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll tease you, she'll unease you

All the better just to please you

She's precocious, and she knows just

What it takes to make a pro blush

All the boys think she's a spy, she's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll tease you

She'll unease you

Just to please you

She's got Bette Davis eyes

She'll expose you

When she snows you

'Cause she knows you, she's got Bette Davis Eyes

Writer/s: DONNA WEISS, JACKIE DE SHANNON

