הנה בא השינוי, אנחנו השינוי. Kesha אחרי כל המאבקים האישיים שלה, מוצאת דרכים לשחרר סינגלים המדברים על כוח הצדק. על השינוי הגדול שיגיע. קשה עשתה קאמבק גדול בקיץ האחרון עם האלבום Rainbow, המציג אותה באוריינטציה של קאנטרי. הסינגל המוביל ‘Praying’ הפך להיט בינלאומי וזכתה לשבחים על המסר החזק אחרי כל מה שעבר עליה. ב- The Greatest Showman היא התבלטה ב -“This is Me,” "זה אני", ועכשיו, היא יוצאת עם שיר, שהוא חלק מפסקול הסרט 'On The Basis of Sex', שמעלה נושא הבוער בקרבה. השיר מספר את סיפורה של המשפטנית ושופטת בית המשפט העליון של ארה"ב, רות ביידר גינסבורג ומאבקה למען קידום שוויון וזכויות נשים באמצעות החוק ועל ידי שינו החוק. הצליל – קאנטרי משודרג בקצב תופי טום טום חזק והרמוניקה ברוחו של בוב דילן. “Here Comes the Change” הופך לזעקה דרמטית אותנטית. קה שרה כמו זמרת מחאה גדולה, משדרת את המסר כנציגה גאה של האקטיביזם החברתי האמריקאי, אבל גם היא ככל הנראה יודעת שה"אנחנו" ב – "Where we can live in and die free" אינו אבסטולוטי במיוחד בחברה שמגלה הקצנה ימנית.

וידיאו: Kesha – Here Comes The Change

One day I'll be gone/ The world will keep turning/ I hope I leave this place

Better than I found it/ Oh it's hard, I know it's hard/ To be the lightning in the dark

Hold on tight you'll be alright/ You know it's time Here comes the change

We're comin' of age/ This is not a phase

Here comes, here comes, the change it a crazy thought?/ That if I had a child

I hope they live to see the day/ That everyone's equal Oh it's hard I know it's hard

To be the right inside the wrong/ Hold on tight we'll be alright

You know it's time Oh here comes the change

Oh we're comin' of age/ This is not a phase

Here comes here comes the change Hope there'll come a time when we

Where we can live in and die free/ I hope and pray

There'll come the day/ And it's comin' soon

Oh here comes a change/ We're comin' of age

This is not a phase/ Here comes, here comes, the change

Oh here comes the change/ We're comin' of age

This is not a phase/ Here comes, here comes, the change

It's time to change/ We are the change/ Oh here comes the change

ספטמבר 2018

דירוג: