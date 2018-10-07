הוא לא יקבל את מה שהא רוצה ממנה, אבל היא מציעה לו משהו אחר. Honey הוא אלבום האולפן השמיני של רובין, והראשון שלה מאז Body Talk של 2010. סינגל באותו השם הוזמן לפני שנתיים לסדרה Girls של HBO. רובין הפכה מעורבת יותר בתהליך ההפקה של השיר ובעיקר תחום נגינת/ הפקת הקצב . למי שעקב אחרי הקריירה של רובין מקרוב, או הצופים של סדרת "גירלז", זה אינו שיר לגמרי חדש, הגם שהסינגל נשמע משופץ מאוד לעומת השיר שהופיע בפקול הסדרה. . הגרסה הסופית היא לא בדיוק מגרש חדש עבור רובין, אלא יותר של שלמות הצליל שלה. השיר הוא שילוב בין מתוק ומלנכולי קצב רקיד. אם זה הסאונד של האלבום כולו – לרובין מובטחים מכירות פוריות.

זה "דבש" עם הרבה יותר אוויר מאשר בגרסת הסדרה. יש כאן תאווה ותשוקה לא שטחית. היא נשמעת חזקה בבגרותה. הזכירה לי בצבע הקולי את קייט בוש. מכל מקום, מדובר בשיר של הנאה ראשונית שלוקח לדקות שעל הרחבות יכולות להימשך נונסטפ.

No, you're not gonna get what you need/ Baby, I have what you want

Come get your honey/ No, you're not gonna get what you need

But baby, I have what you want/ Come get your honey/ I got your honey, baby

Every colour and every taste/ Every breath that whispers your name

It's like emeralds on the pavement/ Every colour and every taste/ Every breath that whispers your name

It's like emeralds on the pavement/ I got your honey, baby/ At the heart of some kind of flower

Stuck in glitter, strands of saliva/ Won't you get me right where the hurt is?

At the heart of some kind of flower/ Stuck in glitter, strands of saliva

Won't you get me right where the hurt is?

And the waves come in and they're golden/ But down in the deep the honey is sweeter

(Ooh, it is sweeter, baby)/ And the sun sets on the water/ But down in the deep the current is stronger

Oh, yeah

No, you're not gonna get what you need/ But baby, I have what you want

Come get your honey/ No, you're not gonna get what you need (you need)

(Baby, I have what you want (what you want/ Come get your honey

I got your honey, baby

Can you open up to the pleasure?/ Suck it up inside like a treasure

Let the brighter place be your passion/ Can you open up to the pleasure?

Suck it up inside like a treasure/ Let the brighter place be your passion

I got your honey, baby/ Let go of your doubt, say yes

Let it soak up into the flesh/ Never had this kind of nutrition

Let go of your doubts, say yes/ Let it soak up into the flesh/ Never had this kind of nutrition

And the waves come in and they're golden/ (But down in the deep the honey is sweeter (sweeter, yeah, yeah

And the sun sets on the water/ (But down in the deep the current is stronger (deep, baby

Ooh, it's stronger

No, you're not gonna get what you need/ Baby, I have what you want

(Come get your honey (I have what you want)/ No, you're not gonna get what you need (get what you need

Baby, I have what you want (what you want)/ (Come get your honey, baby (I have what you want

(No, you're not gonna get what you need (get what you need/ But I have what you want

And you know that I got it for you, baby/ Baby, I have what you want

Ooh, come get your honey, baby/ Baby, I have what you want

Come get it, baby

Robyn - Honey

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: