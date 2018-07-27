בסוף הקליפ הוא מוציא ראש מתוך מי האמבטיה. חוזרים למציאות. החיים בחצי חלום. להיות ער ולחלום על מי שעשתה לו את החיים לא קלים. עוצמים עיניים והצלילים מתמזגים עם המראות. המחשבה עליה מוציאה אותו למסע בתוך הזיתו.
רותם (?Who Is Rotem) מנסה להפוך חלום לצלילים. האקספרימנט לובש לבוש שעטנז של אמביינט, אלקטרוני, פסיכדלי והיפ הופ. הטון המאונפף משדר תחושה הזויה נטולת חושים. האקספרימנט מעניין, אבל לא מטלטל אותך מבפנים. אם אתה במצברוח לעלות על מסלול החלום, סביר שתחבור לחוויה. אני נשארתי קר, ואולי זו היתה כוונת היוצר – להשאירני רחוק. אז נשארתי מרוחק, ללא ה-Vibe. עדיין במורכבות הסגנונית מייצרת סקרנות לגבי יכולותיו הבאות של היוצר.
Close the door so we could go to / A place where it's just me and you
Just lay down and let me / Go on and all I can say is
That's too much for me baby / Your too much for me baby
Your too harsh maybe / Make me go hard crazy
Dream no inception / Turn you over no interceptions
On the moon with a VI section / Desert dessert no shirt flexing
Awake but I'm still dreaming / On the back / On the floor / Mumbling
Turn another light off / Awake but I'm still dreaming
On the back / On the floor / Mumbling
Don't need to dream about no other girl / I swear you from another world
Shinging like a diamond pearl / My dream / My dream
Hold up / I know that you thinking and wondering like
What's the hold up / And somebody showed us
Can told us / To wake up / I never want to take your time
Or waste your time / Cus you always on my mind
Close the door so we could go to / A place where it's just me and you
Just lay down and let me / Go on and all I can say is / Thats too much for me baby
Your too much for me baby / Your too harsh maybe
Make me go hard crazy / Dream no inception
Turn you over no interceptions / On the moon with a VI section / Desert dessert no shirt flexing
Awake but I'm still dreaming / On the back / On the floor / Mumbling
Turn another light off / Awake but I'm still dreaming
On the back / On the floor / Mumbling
