בסוף הקליפ הוא מוציא ראש מתוך מי האמבטיה. חוזרים למציאות. החיים בחצי חלום. להיות ער ולחלום על מי שעשתה לו את החיים לא קלים. עוצמים עיניים והצלילים מתמזגים עם המראות. המחשבה עליה מוציאה אותו למסע בתוך הזיתו.

רותם (?Who Is Rotem) מנסה להפוך חלום לצלילים. האקספרימנט לובש לבוש שעטנז של אמביינט, אלקטרוני, פסיכדלי והיפ הופ. הטון המאונפף משדר תחושה הזויה נטולת חושים. האקספרימנט מעניין, אבל לא מטלטל אותך מבפנים. אם אתה במצברוח לעלות על מסלול החלום, סביר שתחבור לחוויה. אני נשארתי קר, ואולי זו היתה כוונת היוצר – להשאירני רחוק. אז נשארתי מרוחק, ללא ה-Vibe. עדיין במורכבות הסגנונית מייצרת סקרנות לגבי יכולותיו הבאות של היוצר.

Close the door so we could go to / A place where it's just me and you

Just lay down and let me / Go on and all I can say is

That's too much for me baby / Your too much for me baby

Your too harsh maybe / Make me go hard crazy

Dream no inception / Turn you over no interceptions

On the moon with a VI section / Desert dessert no shirt flexing

Awake but I'm still dreaming / On the back / On the floor / Mumbling

Turn another light off / Awake but I'm still dreaming

On the back / On the floor / Mumbling

Don't need to dream about no other girl / I swear you from another world

Shinging like a diamond pearl / My dream / My dream

Hold up / I know that you thinking and wondering like

What's the hold up / And somebody showed us

Can told us / To wake up / I never want to take your time

Or waste your time / Cus you always on my mind

דירוג: