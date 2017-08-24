שיר השבוע? ניגנתי כמה פעמים. לא נמאס. קליט ואותנטי. עדי אולמנסקי מבקשת השתתפות במצוקות הנפש. יצא לה שיר אווירה אלקטרוני, בהפקת סאונד שאינה משאירה אותו (את השיר) ואותה במחוזות הלבנט של הפופ. הפחד לאהוב. הקושי האישי שבקבלה העצמית, בניגודיות מוחלטת לאורות הבמה וההצלחה במוזיקה. ההסתתרות מפני עצמה. מטעני חבלה רגשיים שיש לסלקם. מוח כלוא בתוך קירות. זקוקה לו לצידה. פסיכיאטרים בונים וילות מפציינטים כאלה, אבל אולמנסקי מתרגמת לצלילי הנפש. התרופה הכי טובה. יש לה את זה. הטון, הלחן, ההפקה המוסיקלית המעוטרת באלקטרוניקה. לא הייתי ממהר לשים על השיר הזה דגל כחול לבן. שתישאר Adi, שתתרחק מהפרובינציה. שתיתן לשיר הזה להגיע רחוק.

I had a veil on my eyes/ I was so afraid to love/ All alone, I Drowned in a glass full of ice

would hide/ I would hide from myself/ Under the heat, of the lights/ I was crying for help/ Cuz booze and pills helps…./ I can't let these walls trap in my body/ And I can't leave my mind /stuck in this cage/ So Every time I feel darkness surround me/ I pop pop and explode like a grenade

Like bombs away/ Ooh ooh / Screaming at the top of my lungs/ Bombs away / Ooh ooh/ Cuz I done held it in too long/ I'm from a world, where the sky/ Is crimson red/ And it's bright in the dark of the night/ There's no remorse for the weak/ For the frail, Like I am/ I paid the cost for my love, for my joy, for my kindness,

I can't let these walls trap in my body/ And I can't leave my mind stuck in this cage/ So Every/ I pop pop and explode like a grenade/ time I feel darkness surround me

Like bombs away/ Ooh ooh / Screaming at the top of my lungs/ Bombs away / Ooh ooh/ Cuz I done held it in too long

and i feel it in my body/ i feel it all around me/ my heart ain’t getting numb/ i need you by my side/ i can’t see it in your eyes/ know i can make you shine

Like bombs away/ Ooh ooh/ Screaming at the top of my lungs/ Bombs away / Ooh ooh/ Cuz I done held it in too long

Adi - Bombs Away

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin

דירוג: