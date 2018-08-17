החיים בתנועה סביב העולם יפים. איסטנבול, אמסטרדם, רומא. ניו יורק. ירושלים. נוסעים לכל מקום, לא שוכחים את הבית. יש גם געגועים. אנא עארף לוקחים אותנו בקלות מאירת דרך. עזוב את העבר. חייה עכשיו. רייט נאו. האורינטציה – רב תרבותית, תרצו – מוסיקת עולם, נגיעות קלטיות, פולק מיוזיק, מוסיקה אמריקאית מסורתית. המנגינה והקצב מתדלקים את המסע. צפו בוידיאו. האתני פוגש את המודרני. ראש חסר מתח ודאגות. תוסיפו שמחת חיים, מוסיקה מעוררת ומדרבנת. פעם היינו קוראים לזה טיול שאנטי. אני מאלה שלא נטה חיבה לזרם. יש צרות צרורות בעולמנו. שאנטי זה בריחה. בריחה אינה פותרת מצוקות. אנא עארף בכל זאת מסתכלת על הצד הבהיר של החיים. Life is just a funny trip. במשמעות המטפורית אפשר לקנות את זה, אולי אף להזדהות – אם אתה נכנע למנגינה, לקצב, לעושר המוסיקלי שמחבר קצוות עולם. נכנעתי. התחברתי. סוגר הכל, יוצא לדרך.
I travelled all around the world/ From east to west from south to north/ Everywhere I go
I crossed the bridge in Istanbul/ I met the pope and played it cool/ Everywhere I go
I lost mi mind in Amsterdam/ I fell in love and hit the ground/ Everywhere I go
I met a man who told me how/ To leave the past and live the now/ Everywhere I go
- And when you're lonely/ Don't forget to call meI/ 'm always there behind
Waiting for your call/ When the road is endless/ And you're feeling restless
Just keep it in your mind/ I'm always there behind
I reached the top of mountains high/Up in the air I kissed the sky/ Everywhere I go
I missed a flight on my way home/ Got stuck an extra day in Rome/ Everywhere I go
I spent the summer in New York/ Just before the brothers dropped/ Damn what a mad world
Jerusalem – November – Cold/I put a note inside the wall/ Everywhere I go
I sailed across the seventh seas/ To find I'm you and you are me. Everywhere I go
Life is just a funny trip/ So hold on babe don't lose the grip/ I miss you even more
