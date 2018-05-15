עיון ביקורת

לאחר שהציגו את עצמם לעולם עם סינגל הבכורה, "Genius", מוציא הסופרגרופ הכולל את סיה, ה-DJ, מפיק העל דיפלו והיוצר, המפיק והזמר הבריטי לאברינת' סינגל נוסף – Audio. אין בינתיים אזכור של אלבום בדרך.  השיר הזה הוא ממכר, בלי שום קשר לשם ההרכב –  LSD. סיה שיתפה פעולה עם לאברינת' ב – To Be Human, התרומה שלה ל"וונדרוומן". דיפלו וסיה שיתפו פעולה ב – Elastic Heart לפסה קול Hunger Games:Catching Fires.

We got a ride, we got the night/ I got the bottle, you got the light/ We got the stars, stars/We got audio
We’re gonna fly, we’re getting high/ You got the moon dust, I got the sky/ We got the stars, stars/ We got audio
Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody/ Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody/ Make the song so sweet
You gon’ come home with me, oh..②
Ay, ay/ Play that audio/ Play that audio/ That, that
Play that audio

You got the heart, we got the soul/ Just when the world saying they got no hold
Here comes the love/ We got audio, audio

We flying high, Superhero/ S on my chest, with my Marilyn Monroe
Feel like a star, star/ Cause we got audio
Make it go

Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody
Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody
Make the song so sweet/ You gon’ come home with me, oh..②

Ay, ay/ Play that audio/ That, that/ Play that audio/ That, that
Play that audio

We can’t live on/ Without the rhythm../ We can’t live on
Without the rhythm..

We can’t live on/ Without the rhythm../ We can’t live on
without the rhythm…

Produced by King Henry, Diplo & Jr. Blender

