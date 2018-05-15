לאחר שהציגו את עצמם לעולם עם סינגל הבכורה, "Genius", מוציא הסופרגרופ הכולל את סיה, ה-DJ, מפיק העל דיפלו והיוצר, המפיק והזמר הבריטי לאברינת' סינגל נוסף – Audio. אין בינתיים אזכור של אלבום בדרך. השיר הזה הוא ממכר, בלי שום קשר לשם ההרכב – LSD. סיה שיתפה פעולה עם לאברינת' ב – To Be Human, התרומה שלה ל"וונדרוומן". דיפלו וסיה שיתפו פעולה ב – Elastic Heart לפסה קול Hunger Games:Catching Fires.

We got a ride, we got the night/ I got the bottle, you got the light/ We got the stars, stars/We got audio

We’re gonna fly, we’re getting high/ You got the moon dust, I got the sky/ We got the stars, stars/ We got audio

Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody/ Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody/ Make the song so sweet

You gon’ come home with me, oh..②

Ay, ay/ Play that audio/ Play that audio/ That, that

Play that audio

You got the heart, we got the soul/ Just when the world saying they got no hold

Here comes the love/ We got audio, audio

We flying high, Superhero/ S on my chest, with my Marilyn Monroe

Feel like a star, star/ Cause we got audio

Make it go

Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody

Make the bomb bomb beat/ I’ll give you melody

Make the song so sweet/ You gon’ come home with me, oh..②

Ay, ay/ Play that audio/ That, that/ Play that audio/ That, that

Play that audio

We can’t live on/ Without the rhythm../ We can’t live on

Without the rhythm..

We can’t live on/ Without the rhythm../ We can’t live on

without the rhythm…

Produced by King Henry, Diplo & Jr. Blender

mute max volume previous play stop next repeat shuffle Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin