בני כמה אתם? למה אני שואל? כי יש איזשהו הבדל ביחס לשירי שנות השישים למי שהיה נער באותם ימים לבין מי שלא היה. כותב שורות אלה שייך למתגעגעים האותנטיים, מנפנף בגאווה נסתרת בגעגועיו, ממש כמו שמקונן על איך שהשנים נשרפו. כמה שזה יישמע שחוק – שנות השישים אכן – לנצח. אין מי שינצח את השירים האלה.

שנות השישים היו שנים גדולות לא רק לפופ, גם ל-Soul לפולק, לריתם אנד בלוז, קאנטרי וכמובן לרוק. רב הלהיטים של אותם ימים מזוהים עם השישים. יש רשימה אחת של כל הקלאסיים – הביטלס, הסטונז, בוב דילן, יארברדס, סיימון וגארפונקל, המודי בלוז, פליטווד מאק, דונובן, אלביס. באוסף הזה אין אף שיר של הביטלס. הם לא נכנסים בדרך כלל לאוספים. יש שירי פופ שמאפייני יותר את רוח התקופה כמו Young Girl של גרי פאקט והפוסעים, Blue Velvet של בובי וינטון, The Letter של הבוקס טופס, Da Doo Ron Ron של הקריסטלס, The End Of The World של סקיטר דיוויס.

אני מתפעם מחדש מהביצוע האלמותי של ג'ניס ג'ופלין והביג בראדר של Summertime. בלוז רוק אולטימטיבי. בתחום הרוק המתחדש – White Rabbit של ג'פרסון איירופלן.

יש אפשרות שתביאו כמתנת יום הולדת לסבא וסבתא, אבל זה נשמע נדוש. תקשיבו בלי להרגיש גיל.

CD 1

Paul Anka – Put Your Head on My Shoulder

Neil Sedaka – Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

Bobby Vinton – Blue Velvet

Elvis Presley – Suspicious Minds

Love Affair – Everlasting Love

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap – Young Girl

The Crystals – Da Doo Ron Ron

Little Peggy March – I Will Follow Him

The Ronettes – Be My Baby

The McCoys – Hang On Sloopy

The Isley Brothers – Shout, Pts. 1 &2

Harry Belafonte – Jump In the Line

Georgie Fame – The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde

Tammy Wynette – Stand by Your Man

Skeeter Davis – The End of the World

Andy Williams – (Where Do I Begin) Love Story

The Brothers Four – Greenfields

José Feliciano – Rain

John Denver – Leaving on a Jet Plane

'Harry Nilsson – Everybody's Talkin

Johnny Cash – Ring of Fire

CD 2

Bob Dylan – Mr. Tambourine Man

(The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season

(Scott McKenzie – San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair

The Lovin' Spoonful – Summer in the City

The Box Tops – The Letter

Simon & Garfunkel – Mrs. Robinson

Donovan – Mellow Yellow

The Youngbloods – Get Together

The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine

The Fifth Dimension – Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures) – (from the American Tribal Love Rock Musical "Hair")

("Nina Simone – Ain't Got No / I Got Life (From "Hair

Sly & The Family Stone – Dance to the Music

Santana – Evil Ways

Fleetwood Mac – Need Your Love so Bad

Big Brother & The Holding Company – Summertime

The Peddlers – Girlie

Blood, Sweat & Tears – I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know

Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit

(Zager & Evans – In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus

