בני כמה אתם? למה אני שואל? כי יש איזשהו הבדל ביחס לשירי שנות השישים למי שהיה נער באותם ימים לבין מי שלא היה. כותב שורות אלה שייך למתגעגעים האותנטיים, מנפנף בגאווה נסתרת בגעגועיו, ממש כמו שמקונן על איך שהשנים נשרפו. כמה שזה יישמע שחוק – שנות השישים אכן – לנצח. אין מי שינצח את השירים האלה.
שנות השישים היו שנים גדולות לא רק לפופ, גם ל-Soul לפולק, לריתם אנד בלוז, קאנטרי וכמובן לרוק. רב הלהיטים של אותם ימים מזוהים עם השישים. יש רשימה אחת של כל הקלאסיים – הביטלס, הסטונז, בוב דילן, יארברדס, סיימון וגארפונקל, המודי בלוז, פליטווד מאק, דונובן, אלביס. באוסף הזה אין אף שיר של הביטלס. הם לא נכנסים בדרך כלל לאוספים. יש שירי פופ שמאפייני יותר את רוח התקופה כמו Young Girl של גרי פאקט והפוסעים, Blue Velvet של בובי וינטון, The Letter של הבוקס טופס, Da Doo Ron Ron של הקריסטלס, The End Of The World של סקיטר דיוויס.
אני מתפעם מחדש מהביצוע האלמותי של ג'ניס ג'ופלין והביג בראדר של Summertime. בלוז רוק אולטימטיבי. בתחום הרוק המתחדש – White Rabbit של ג'פרסון איירופלן.
יש אפשרות שתביאו כמתנת יום הולדת לסבא וסבתא, אבל זה נשמע נדוש. תקשיבו בלי להרגיש גיל.
CD 1
Paul Anka – Put Your Head on My Shoulder
Neil Sedaka – Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Bobby Vinton – Blue Velvet
Elvis Presley – Suspicious Minds
Love Affair – Everlasting Love
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap – Young Girl
The Crystals – Da Doo Ron Ron
Little Peggy March – I Will Follow Him
The Ronettes – Be My Baby
The McCoys – Hang On Sloopy
The Isley Brothers – Shout, Pts. 1 &2
Harry Belafonte – Jump In the Line
Georgie Fame – The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde
Tammy Wynette – Stand by Your Man
Skeeter Davis – The End of the World
Andy Williams – (Where Do I Begin) Love Story
The Brothers Four – Greenfields
José Feliciano – Rain
John Denver – Leaving on a Jet Plane
'Harry Nilsson – Everybody's Talkin
Johnny Cash – Ring of Fire
CD 2
Bob Dylan – Mr. Tambourine Man
(The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season
(Scott McKenzie – San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair
The Lovin' Spoonful – Summer in the City
The Box Tops – The Letter
Simon & Garfunkel – Mrs. Robinson
Donovan – Mellow Yellow
The Youngbloods – Get Together
The Lemon Pipers – Green Tambourine
The Fifth Dimension – Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures) – (from the American Tribal Love Rock Musical "Hair")
("Nina Simone – Ain't Got No / I Got Life (From "Hair
Sly & The Family Stone – Dance to the Music
Santana – Evil Ways
Fleetwood Mac – Need Your Love so Bad
Big Brother & The Holding Company – Summertime
The Peddlers – Girlie
Blood, Sweat & Tears – I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
(Zager & Evans – In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus
