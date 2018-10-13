מארק נופלר ממשיך בסגנונו המאופק. גם אלבום הסולו התשיעי שלו שיצא בנובמבר 2018 יאופיין באפוק הזה. תקשיבו ל – "Good On You Son". הקשבתי כמה פעמים. אאז הוא לא בדיוק מחזיר ל"דייר סטרייטס" אבל הא מציג את נופלר במיטבו, בטקסט, בטון בנגינת הגיטרה, אפילו בצליל הסקסופון טעים של נייג'ל היצ'קוק. בגיל 69, מארק Knopfler עדיין שומר על קו סולידי מסוגנן של שירים קצביים קליטים שי בהם את הווינג הזה בין קאנטרי לבלוז.
בדברי ההקדמה לאלבום מזכיר נופלר את חברו צ'ט אטקינס, שפעם אמר שהוא עיצב את דרכו האמנותית מתוך העוני. מדי פעם כתב שיר על רקע זה "זה פשוט תקוע לי בראש.אתה מגיע לגיל שבו כתבת לא מעט שירים. זה בדיוק ה – Down The Road תמיד ניסיתי לשמור על הגיאוגרפיה שלי בשירים".
אכן מה שנפלא במארק נופלר הוא העקביות שלו. הוא לא שינה את הסגנון שלו או אפילו את קולו ביותר מ -40 שנה, את האופי הטרובדורי שלו כסטורי טלר. נגינת הגיטרה שלו נשארה עקבית מאז ששמעתי אותו לראשונה ב"Sultans Of Swing". מבחינה זו הוא נכנס לפנתיאון שלי כמו בוב דילן, אריק קלפטון וג'יי ג"י קייל.
At the screen door by his lemon tree out here with the quick and the dead
Designer blinds above LA frame the perfect view
It's gonna be another day of sun and shameless blue By his cutting block the time has come for the fruit there by the juicer
He grinds fresh coffee for himself he's beaten our producer
LA Times lies on the stone warming there like bread
Hey what's not to like out here with the quick and the deadGood on you son, good on you
The Camden shuffle and the old one-two
Good on you son, good on you a-ha, oh yeah
Good on you son, good on you
The Camden shuffle and the old one-twoYou wanna know what happiness is in his eye is a hunter's gleam
Something to look forward to this cat's gonna get the cream
Skin of a mango is so smooth it's smoother than the devil
Cut it, slice it, chop it up to the rhythm of a cockney rebelBack in Blighty there's a flat on a grimy sink estate
That's why he walked out of that and went to the Golden State
Left the backie and the beer where he was born and bred
Now he's cutting it out here with the quick and the deadGood on you son, good on you
The Camden shuffle and the old one-two
Good on you son, good on you a-ha, oh yeah
What would you have had him do
The Camden shuffle and the old one-two yeah
Good on you son, good on you
The Camden shuffle and the old one-two
Good on you son, good on you a-ha, oh yeah
Good on you son, good on you
The Camden shuffle and the old one-two yeah
|דירוג:
|
חדשות
|