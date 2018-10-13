מארק נופלר ממשיך בסגנונו המאופק. גם אלבום הסולו התשיעי שלו שיצא בנובמבר 2018 יאופיין באפוק הזה. תקשיבו ל – "Good On You Son". הקשבתי כמה פעמים. אאז הוא לא בדיוק מחזיר ל"דייר סטרייטס" אבל הא מציג את נופלר במיטבו, בטקסט, בטון בנגינת הגיטרה, אפילו בצליל הסקסופון טעים של נייג'ל היצ'קוק. בגיל 69, מארק Knopfler עדיין שומר על קו סולידי מסוגנן של שירים קצביים קליטים שי בהם את הווינג הזה בין קאנטרי לבלוז.

בדברי ההקדמה לאלבום מזכיר נופלר את חברו צ'ט אטקינס, שפעם אמר שהוא עיצב את דרכו האמנותית מתוך העוני. מדי פעם כתב שיר על רקע זה "זה פשוט תקוע לי בראש.אתה מגיע לגיל שבו כתבת לא מעט שירים. זה בדיוק ה – Down The Road תמיד ניסיתי לשמור על הגיאוגרפיה שלי בשירים".

אכן מה שנפלא במארק נופלר הוא העקביות שלו. הוא לא שינה את הסגנון שלו או אפילו את קולו ביותר מ -40 שנה, את האופי הטרובדורי שלו כסטורי טלר. נגינת הגיטרה שלו נשארה עקבית מאז ששמעתי אותו לראשונה ב"Sultans Of Swing". מבחינה זו הוא נכנס לפנתיאון שלי כמו בוב דילן, אריק קלפטון וג'יי ג"י קייל.

goes a little hummingbird a dart and worried thread

At the screen door by his lemon tree out here with the quick and the dead

Designer blinds above LA frame the perfect view

It's gonna be another day of sun and shameless blue By his cutting block the time has come for the fruit there by the juicer

He grinds fresh coffee for himself he's beaten our producer

LA Times lies on the stone warming there like bread

Hey what's not to like out here with the quick and the deadGood on you son, good on you

The Camden shuffle and the old one-two

Good on you son, good on you a-ha, oh yeah

Good on you son, good on you

The Camden shuffle and the old one-twoYou wanna know what happiness is in his eye is a hunter's gleam

Something to look forward to this cat's gonna get the cream

Skin of a mango is so smooth it's smoother than the devil

Cut it, slice it, chop it up to the rhythm of a cockney rebelBack in Blighty there's a flat on a grimy sink estate

That's why he walked out of that and went to the Golden State

Left the backie and the beer where he was born and bred

Now he's cutting it out here with the quick and the dead

Good on you son, good on you

The Camden shuffle and the old one-two

Good on you son, good on you a-ha, oh yeah

What would you have had him do

The Camden shuffle and the old one-two yeah

Flash

Good on you son, good on you

The Camden shuffle and the old one-two

Good on you son, good on you a-ha, oh yeah

Good on you son, good on you

The Camden shuffle and the old one-two yeah