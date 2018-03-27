חגיגת המיינסטרים בארה"ב של תחילת השבעים. משפחת פרטרידג' היתה תוכנית טלוויזיה בין השנים 1970-1974. היא התמקדה במשפחה מוסיקלית, בכיכובו של דייוויד קאסידי (שנפטר בנובמבר 2017 כשהוא בן 67) ואמו החורגת האמיתית, שירלי ג'ונס, יחד עם שחקנית סוזן די, ודני בונאדוס הצעיר. המופע סבב סביב קאסידי, בנו של השחקן ג'ק קאסידי, לאליל נוער בזמנו. ג'ונס וקאסידי היו החברים היחידים במשפחת פרטרידג' שששרו בהקלטות של המשפחה, כשקאסידי שר את ההופעה, וג'ונס, זמרת במחזות זמר כ "אוקהלהומה" ו- The Music Man, שר כגיבוי. שלא כמו לתוכנית של להקת The Monkees, לשחקנים לא היו בעלי שאיפות מוסיקליות גבוהות.על הסינגלים והאלבומים שלהם נרשם "משפחת פרטרידג בכיכובם של שירלי ג'ונס ובהשתתפות דייוויד קאסידי".השיר נכתב ע"י נכתב על ידי טוני רומיאו, שגם כתב שירים עבור The Seekers, האחים אברלי ריצ'רד האריס. זה שיר יוצא דופן מאוד עם הקדמה קולית (ba, ba ba ba …) הוא הפך אתגר עבור לשדרים לדבר על רקע השמעתו. גם צליל הצ'מבלו ושירת המקהלה, סייעו לשיר לשרוד זמן רב אחרי שתוכנית הטלוויזיה ירדה. השיר הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ול-18 בבריטניה.

I was sleeping and right in the middle of a good dream

Like all at once I wake up from something that keeps knocking at my brain

Before I go insane I hold my pillow to my head

And spring up in my bed screaming out the words I dread

(I think I love you (I think I love you

This morning I woke up with this feeling

I didn't know how to deal with and so I just decided to myself

I'd hide it to myself and never talk about it

And did not go and shout it when you walked into the room

I think I love you (I think I love you)

I think I love you so what am I so afraid of

I'm afraid that I'm not sure of a love there is no cure for

I think I love you isn't that what life is made of

Though it worries me to say that I never felt this way

I don't know what I'm up against

I don't know what it's all about

I got so much to think about

Hey, I think I love you so what am I so afraid of

I'm afraid that I'm not sure of a love there is no cure for

I think I love you isn't that what life is made of

Though it worries me to say I never felt this way

Believe me you really don't have to worry

I only wanna make you happy and if you say "hey go away" I will

But I think better still I'd better stay around and love you

Do you think I have a case let me ask you to your face

Do you think you love me?

I think I love you

I think I love you

I think I love you

I think I love you

I think I love you

I think I love you

I think I love you

I think I love

you

Writer/s: TONY ROMEO

The Partridge Family - I Think I Love You

