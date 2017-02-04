עיון ביקורת
אלביס פרסלי , Jailhouse Rock (שירי שנות החמישים, 1957)

אלביס פרסלי שר על המסיבה, שסוהר ארגן בכלא עם להקת אסירים מייללים. כול יושבי האגף נקראים לרקוד רוק.  Jailhouse Rock מיוחד באחת הפתיחות היותר מסעירות בתולדות הרוק – 6 שניות של שתי גיטרות ותופי סנר.
"רוק בבית הסוהר" נכלל בפסקול סרטו של אלביס שנקרא אף הוא Jailhouse Rock. אלביס גילם אסיר , שהפך כוכב אחרי שהשתחרר מהכלא. הסרט נחשב לאחד הטובים בין 31 הסרטים בהם השתתף. הסצנה המפורסמת בו כאשר אלביס מבצע את השיר בין כותלי הכלא. השיר נכתב ע"י צמד היוצרים הפורה ג'רי לייבר ומיק סטולר. שמו הראשון של הסרט היה Ghost of a Chance, אולם בעקבות הצלחת השיר הוא שונה ל – Jailhouse Rock. הסינגל יצא חודש אחד (בספטמבר 1957) לפני יציאת הסרט. הוא הגיע למקום הראשון בארה"ב ובבריטניה. אלביס של 1957 היה כוכב ענק. מצליח יותר מ – Jailhouse Rock, באותה שנה היה  All Shook Up. השירים הבולטים באותה שנה העידו על הקונפליקט התרבותי של ארה"ב. מצד אחד All Shook Up ו – Jailhouse Rock של אלביס. מצד אחר – Love Letters In The Sand ו – April Love של פט בון, בלדות שהועדפו ע"י קהל גדול שראה בשירים של אלביס וגם בדמותו אלמנטים משחיתים של הנוער.

The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing
You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing

Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone
Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone
The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang
The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang

Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Number forty-seven said to number three
"You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see
I sure would be delighted with your company
Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me"

Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block 
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Sad sack was sittin' on a block of stone
Way over in the corner weepin' all alone
The warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no square
If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair"

Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake
No one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break"
Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, Nix
I want to stick around a while and get my kicks"

Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock
Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock

דירוג:
